NFC Notes: Contract Details, Draft Visits, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders
- The Commanders signed DE Charles Omenihu to a one-year deal with a $4 million base value and a $7 million maximum value, including incentives. The contract includes a $1 million signing bonus, $3.3 million fully guaranteed, a $2.3 million salary, $30,000 per-game active roster bonuses, and a $190,000 workout bonus. (Wilson)
- The Commanders signed RB Jerome Ford to a one-year deal worth $1.402 million in base value, with $437,500 total guaranteed, including a $137,500 signing bonus, a $1.215 million salary, and a $1.262 million salary cap charge under the veteran salary benefit. (Wilson)
- Commanders WR Van Jefferson‘s one-year, $1.402 million deal includes a $127,500 signing bonus, $527,500 guaranteed, and a $1.215 million salary in 2026. (Aaron Wilson)
- The Commanders signed RB Jeremy McNichols to a one-year deal worth $1.487 million in base value, with $562,500 total guaranteed, including a $162,500 signing bonus, a $1.3 million salary, and a $1.262 million salary cap charge under the veteran salary benefit. (Wilson)
- The Commanders signed WR Dyami Brown to a one-year deal worth $1.75 million in base value, including a $250,000 signing bonus and a $1.215 million salary. (Wilson)
- The Commanders signed G Chris Paul to a one-year deal worth $3 million in base value, with $2.475 million fully guaranteed, including a $1 million signing bonus and a $1.475 million salary. (Wilson)
- Oregon WR Malik Benson met one-on-one with the Commanders at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
Cowboys
- Texas Tech WR Reggie Virgil will meet with the Cowboys before his pro day. (Arye Pulli)
- Louisville DT Rene Konga will get dinner with the Cowboys before his pro day. (Arye Pulli)
- Michigan DT Rayshaun Benny met with the Cowboys at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
Giants
- Giants OC Matt Nagy was a factor in the signing of WR Darnell Mooney, as the Eagles were also involved in attempting to sign the former Falcons receiver. (Jeremy Fowler)
- The Giants signed OT Evan Neal to a one-year, $1.215 million deal with a $1.075 million salary cap figure under the veteran salary benefit, and the contract includes an injury waiver. (Wilson)
- The Giants signed WR Isaiah Hodgins to a one-year, $1.215 million deal with a $1.1 million salary cap figure under the veteran salary benefit. (Wilson)
- The Giants signed LB Micah McFadden to a one-year, $3.75 million deal that includes $2.9 million fully guaranteed and a $1.4 million salary. (Wilson)
- The Giants signed K Jason Sanders to a one-year, $1.425 million deal that includes a $100,000 signing bonus, $300,000 fully guaranteed, a $1.3 million salary, and a $1.2 million salary cap figure under the veteran salary benefit. (Wilson)
- Two Giants players had contract triggers vest this past weekend: CB Paulson Adebo’s $17.25 million 2026 salary is now guaranteed, and S Jevon Holland’s $12.9 million 2026 salary is now guaranteed. (Spotrac)
- The Giants signed P Jordan Stout to a three-year, $12.3 million deal that includes $6.3 million guaranteed and a $3 million signing bonus. His cap hits are $2.7 million in 2026, $4.6 million in 2027, and $5.1 million in 2028. The team can move on after 2027 to create $4.1 million in cap savings with $1 million in dead money. (Duggan)
- The Giants signed S Ar’Darius Washington to a one-year, $3 million deal that includes $1.5 million guaranteed. His contract carries a $2.6 million salary cap figure and includes $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses. (Duggan)
- The Giants signed CB Greg Newsome II to a one-year, $8 million deal that includes a $3 million signing bonus and a $4 million salary. He will also earn $44,117 per-game active roster bonuses (up to $750,000) and a $250,000 workout bonus. (Wilson)
- The Giants signed TE Isaiah Likely to a three-year, $40 million deal that includes a $12.5 million signing bonus, $20.5 million fully guaranteed, $26 million total guaranteed, and $5.5 million guaranteed for injury. His salaries are $1.35 million in 2026, $12.85 million in 2027, and $10.65 million in 2028. (Wilson)
- The Giants signed WR Calvin Austin III to a one-year, $1.5 million deal that includes a $250,000 signing bonus, $450,000 fully guaranteed, and a $1.2 million salary. (Wilson)
- The Giants signed S Jason Pinnock to a one-year, $1.402 million deal that includes a $100,000 signing bonus, $200,000 fully guaranteed, a $1.215 million salary, and a $1.262 million salary cap figure under the veteran salary benefit. (Wilson)
- The Giants signed OL Joshua Ezeudu to a one-year deal worth $1.3 million in base value, with $410,300 total guaranteed, including an $80,000 signing bonus. (Wilson)
- The Giants signed WR Darnell Mooney to a one-year deal worth $3 million in base value, with a maximum value of $10 million and $3 million fully guaranteed, including a $1.785 million signing bonus and a $1.215 million salary. (Wilson)
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