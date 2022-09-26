NFC Notes: Cowboys, Commanders, Eagles, Jalen Hurts

Commanders

The Washington Post reported the sentiment among other owners has started to shift against Commanders owner Dan Snyder , with multiple owners saying serious consideration is being given to jettisoning Snyder from the league either by forcing him to sell or voting to remove him. One owner said: “He needs to sell. Some of us need to go to him and tell him that he needs to sell.”

Pro Football Talk also confirms there is a “growing consensus” among owners that Snyder needs to go, per a source, who added the possibility is likelier than it was six or 12 months ago.

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reports the Commanders aren’t expected to make any staff changes despite struggling immensely over the first three weeks of the season.

Cowboys

NFL Media’s Jane Slater reports that Cowboys WR Michael Gallup had no physical setbacks this week and was just held out to give him another week before returning to action.

Eagles

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts was sensational yet again in Week 3 against the Commanders, carving up their defense and leading Philadelphia to another victory. The Eagles are one of only two remaining undefeated teams and Hurts has been a big reason why. He has 916 yards passing, four touchdowns to just one interception and has raised his completion percentage six points from last season to 67.3 percent. Pretty good for someone who was benched by Alabama and who scouts thought would have to transition to running back.

“It’s always been there,” Hurts said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. ”Every time, I had my way of proving them wrong. Every time. That’s not why I do it. I proved myself right. That’s always what I want to do is achieve everything I set myself out to do. But it starts with the work you put in. I think all the criticism that I get, everything that comes my way in negative comments, I’m my biggest critic, so I can handle it.”