NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Eagles RB Miles Sanders is still coming into this season with a chip on his shoulder after dealing with injuries that cost him five games in 2021.

“I’ve still got a lot to prove,” Sanders said, via Pro Football Network. “A lot of people don’t respect all the work I’ve done, and I’ve still got a lot to prove. I’m taking it real personally this year. Just find a way to get noticed and command the respect, I’m not taking no for an answer this year. Just stay healthy, just be available, that’s my main goal this year. I want to be the best. That’s what I train to be. I want to be the best, period. I exhaust myself by working hard to try to get to that point. I’m taking it a little more personally this year. I didn’t take too much time off, I had my little injury, got my hand right and I’m good to go. We had potential last year, and you saw what we did with it — we still made the playoffs, but that’s not good enough for us. We got a lot of new pieces. Just can’t wait to get back together with the guys and get the chemistry going and start the season off right and get off to a good start.”

Baylor RB Trestan Ebner had a private workout with the Eagles. (Tony Pauline)

San Diego State P Matt Araiza, who could be picked early on Day 3, has had a private workout with a handful of teams, including the Eagles. (Tony Pauline)

Giants According to SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano, the Giants may have an interest in North Carolina QB Sam Howell after sending a group of personnel to scout him at his Pro Day and inviting him for a pre-draft visit.

Vacchiano does note that while the team may be targeting Howell in the second round, it isn't impossible for Howell to fall further in the draft once other teams select quarterbacks in the first round.

Isaiah Thomas Oklahoma EDGE met virtually with the Giants. ( Justin Melo

South Dakota State RB Pierre Strong Jr. will meet with the Giants for a private workout. (Justin Melo)