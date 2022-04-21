NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys’ executive Stephen Jones is confident that the team is improved from last season and will take the “next step” as an organization, even though most outside reviews of the past couple months for them have been negative.

“I don’t think you ever win the Super Bowl in the offseason,” Jones said, via 105.3 The Fan. “I think it’s a full body of work that you put together over time. I think we’ll be a better team and I think we can take the next step.”

Jones added that the team’s salary cap situation over the last two years required them to be “conservative” with how they approached contracts.

“I wouldn’t call (the offseason) exhausting,” Jones said. “It’s a challenge, it’s work. A lot that went into it mainly because of the unique situation of the last two years with the pandemic and how it affected the salary cap in terms of not having its natural, if you will, increase each year. You weren’t able to project that. You knew that the cap was not going to be naturally going up as you normally build into your contracts. So, consequently, we had to really step back and be conservative, if you will, in terms of signing extensions to players. The other thing that played into that was a new coaching staff coming in.”

Jones reiterated that their salary cap situation prevented them from signing some players to extensions.

“So there were some challenges that aren’t normally there that kept us from signing extensions to players we might normally would have, as well as having the challenge to make some tough decisions because the cap didn’t necessarily project as high as we would’ve thought pre-pandemic.”

Eagles

When looking at the Eagles’ roster, Zach Berman of The Athletic writes that the organization must determine whether Jalen Hurts is their long-term answer at quarterback.

is their long-term answer at quarterback. At running back, Berman points out that Philadelphia needs to decide whether to re-sign RB Miles Sanders to an extension or they should look for a future starter in the next two NFL drafts.

to an extension or they should look for a future starter in the next two NFL drafts. Berman thinks the Eagles could use some depth behind TE Dallas Goedert.

As for the offensive line, Berman writes that finding a long-term option is most needed at the center position given Jason Kelce will eventually retire.

will eventually retire. Berman wouldn’t be surprised to see the Eagles select multiple defensive linemen in the 2022 NFL Draft given Derek Barnett, Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave are in the final year of their deals.

Giants

Giants CB James Bradberry was not at the start of voluntary OTAs this week, which did not come as a huge surprise given Bradberry is not expected to be playing in New York come September. Giants GM Joe Schoen basically admitted it would be hard to keep Bradberry, at least not at his current cap figure, even though he’s still a solid player.

“That’s the tough part about this job,” Schoen said via NJ.com’s Zack Rosenblatt. “You know what, James Bradberry is a great person, good player. He is. I know the two people very well that were in Carolina that drafted him. …I like the kid. I like the skillset. It’s just the situation we’re in from a financial standpoint. It is what it is.”

However, Schoen still has to sell the possibility of keeping Bradberry if he hopes to finagle a trade. Right now, teams are just waiting to see if New York will cut him.

“There are ways that we can still make it work and James can be here,” Schoen said. “People say why don’t you cut or trade him? Then there’s a huge void (at cornerback). We’re going to play it out, see how the draft goes, see what the roster looks like. There’s still contingency plans where we can keep James on the roster.”

Rosenblatt notes that while New York technically does have options, that likely involves restructuring DL Leonard Williams and WR Kenny Golladay . Schoen previously called restructures a “last resort” this offseason but already has had to rework a few deals.

and WR . Schoen previously called restructures a “last resort” this offseason but already has had to rework a few deals. The Giants could lower Bradberry’s cap figure with an extension, but Rosenblatt says neither side has broached that topic yet with the other. He adds Bradberry has zero motivation to take a pay cut.