NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told Clarence Hill of the Star-Telegram that WR CeeDee Lamb will prove to be an upgrade over WR Amari Cooper as a complete No. 1 receiver in the Cowboys’ offense.

When asked about playing next season under the franchise tag, Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz responded that he's letting his agent handle the situation: "I let my agent handle all that kind of business. Right now I'm focused on the OTAs." (Calvin Watkins)

Eagles

Geoff Mosher reports that Steelers pro scouting coordinator Brandon Hunt may still land a job with the Eagles scouting staff.

Giants

Giants DC Don “Wink” Martindale has given his defense the philosophy that “pressure breaks pipes” and wants them to control games this coming season.

“You want to dictate to the offense instead of sitting there and letting them dictate to you,” Martindale said, via GiantsWire.com. “I think this is a game of adjustments and matchups and everything else, but I would rather them have the headache and stay up five nights before we play them figuring out what we’re going to do and try to present different looks every time we play — because pressure does break pipes — that’s our philosophy.

“You have a great quarterback, you want him to be able to make quick decisions that you’re going against and if you have an average quarterback, you want him to change up your different looks coverage-wise and everything else but at the end of the day, you want the quarterback on his back. I don’t care if he throws it or not, but if you can just get quarterback hits, they know who they are playing against.” Martindale added. “Look, we’ll control the narrative. That’s what I’ll tell you. We control the narrative. People can say what they want to say. We’ll see when it’s time to kick it off down there in Nashville, we’ll see where we’re going to be at by then. But we control the narrative in the room, and I’m excited about this season.”