NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence said that his goal is to lead the NFL in sacks once again after recording just three last season.

“Become the sack leader again,” said Lawrence, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. “I let a rookie show me up last year. … Shoutout to my boy, Micah.”

Lawrence reiterated that he wants to “restate my dominance” next season.

“But restate my dominance. Let everybody know that I’m coming, how I feel, and the type of respect I’m going to demand when I step on that field.”

Lawrence feels that he’s in good shape after focusing on his health and training throughout the offseason.

“Yeah, I feel like I’m in better shape,” said Lawrence. “I feel like this offseason has been one of the most serious ones for me, just all about being healthy and taking care of the body and doing rigorous trainings and stuff and different workouts.”

Eagles

The Athletic’s Zach Berman and Bo Wulf believe Eagles G Isaac Seumalo should be the heavy favorite to start at right guard, with competition coming from Jack Driscoll .

should be the heavy favorite to start at right guard, with competition coming from . Neither see second-round OL Cameron Jurgens as much of a factor but point out both Seumalo and Driscoll have had a hard time staying healthy.

as much of a factor but point out both Seumalo and Driscoll have had a hard time staying healthy. At safety, Wulf thinks K’Von Wallace is closer to being offer the roster than overtaking Marcus Epps for a starting job. Berman is less bearish on Wallace’s roster chances but adds it’s because Philadelphia’s depth at safety is not good.

Giants

Per the Athletic’s Dan Duggan, the Giants’ offense under new HC Brian Daboll looks dramatically different. There’s much more of an emphasis on pre-snap motion, with second-round WR Wan’Dale Robinson moving all over the formation during OTAs. Duggan adds WR Kadarius Toney probably will slot into that role once he’s back on the field.

looks dramatically different. There’s much more of an emphasis on pre-snap motion, with second-round WR moving all over the formation during OTAs. Duggan adds WR probably will slot into that role once he’s back on the field. Duggan notes Giants RB Saquon Barkley has also been on the move a lot and is seeing heavy snaps at wide receiver, including a healthy amount of downfield routes.

has also been on the move a lot and is seeing heavy snaps at wide receiver, including a healthy amount of downfield routes. Daboll and OC Mike Kafka have backgrounds in two of the most explosive NFL offenses in the league (Buffalo and Kansas City respectively) and Daboll acknowledged those influences are apparent: “Obviously, the system they used at Kansas City was an explosive system — spread the field, get your playmakers in space — and that’s the type of offense that I subscribe to.”

have backgrounds in two of the most explosive NFL offenses in the league (Buffalo and Kansas City respectively) and Daboll acknowledged those influences are apparent: “Obviously, the system they used at Kansas City was an explosive system — spread the field, get your playmakers in space — and that’s the type of offense that I subscribe to.” A part of that process for Daboll is also getting QB Daniel Jones to be more aggressive with his throws, despite his issues with turnovers in the past: “You go out there and throw a few picks at practice, no sweat. That’s why we do this, to see what we can do and what we can’t do. You can’t go out there and play afraid. Be smart, not reckless, if you will. We’re going to have to do a good job of taking care of the football, but I want him to turn it loose.”

to be more aggressive with his throws, despite his issues with turnovers in the past: “You go out there and throw a few picks at practice, no sweat. That’s why we do this, to see what we can do and what we can’t do. You can’t go out there and play afraid. Be smart, not reckless, if you will. We’re going to have to do a good job of taking care of the football, but I want him to turn it loose.” Daboll is hopeful that first-round OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (ankle) will be out of a red non-contact jersey by training camp. (Ryan Dunleavy)

(ankle) will be out of a red non-contact jersey by training camp. (Ryan Dunleavy) Giants WR Sterling Shepard (Achilles) said he began jogging last week and the team isn’t pressuring him to return: “I’m feeling good taking it day by day. Out at practice every day taking mental reps, balls off of the jugs.” (Josina Anderson)