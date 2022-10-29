NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys
- Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) is “making a lot of progress” with his injury: “He started bouncing around yesterday and everybody was like, ‘Slow down.’ Because he’s really making a lot of progress… He’s a tremendous teammate. He doesn’t miss anything. He’s definitely a warrior.” (Jon Machota)
- Cowboys owner Jerry Jones expects to see more production out of WR Michael Gallup going forward: “I expect to see more production. That’s not in any way of drawing a line. He’s that important to our offense. We’ve seen those outstanding 20-plus-yard plays. You bet we need to have him show up with the good stats.” (Jon Machota)
- When asked about free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr., Jones said that he’s a player he admires: “He made the greatest catch I’ve seen, other than the one Dez made for the touchdown against Green Bay. Bottom line is, Odell is a player that I admire a lot.” (Jon Machota)
- According to Albert Breer, the Cowboys could be looking to trade players such as DL Trysten Hill or DL Tarell Basham.
Eagles
- Some internet rumors in recent days that the Eagles were discussing a trade for Saints BR Alvin Kamara.
- However, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that this isn’t actually the case.
- Eagles LT Andre Dillard said he’s not concerned about recent trade rumors involving him: “I just take everything with a grain of salt. I don’t look anything up. I don’t Google myself. I don’t ask. It’s not that I don’t care, it’s that there’s no point in focusing on that.” (Jeff McLane)
- A GM tells Albert Breer that the Saints would be willing to deal RB Alvin Kamara to the Eagles in exchange for their first-round pick back that they previously traded to Philadelphia.
Giants
- Giants QB Daniel Jones wished WR Kadarius Toney the best and said he was a great teammate during their time together: “I don’t know. I think he’s an extremely talented player & there’s lots of reasons things don’t work out in any situation. But certainly wish him the best & enjoyed our time & appreciate him as a teammate.” (Pat Leonard)
- Jeremy Fowler reports that Giants TE Daniel Bellinger successfully underwent surgery on the lower window of his eye socket and septum.
- Although Bellinger said he’s hopeful to return in 2-6 weeks, Fowler’s source indicates 4-6 weeks is a more realistic timetable.
