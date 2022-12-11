NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys
- Cowboys S Jayron Kearse was injured during pregame warmups and needed help walking off the field. (Michael Gehlken)
- Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Texans quarterbacks Jeff Driskel and Davis Mills: “Those quarterbacks looked like Brett Favre. Both of them.” (Jon Machota)
- According to Michael Gehlken, Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson left the game against Houston in the second quarter after suffering a concussion.
- Gehlken reports that Cowboys RT Terence Steele is scheduled for an MRI on his left knee Monday.
- According to Tom Pelissero, the NFL fined Cowboys QB Dak Prescott and RB Ezekiel Elliott $13,261 each for unsportsmanlike conduct related to their Salvation Army kettle celebration.
Eagles
- Jimmy Kempski lists five prospects who could intrigue the Eagles in the upcoming draft, including Army OLB Andre Carter, Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez, Auburn DE Derick Hall, Oklahoma RB Eric Gray, and Oklahoma OT Wanya Morris.
- According to Ian Rapoport, Eagles WR A.J. Brown was fined $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct for spanking the goalpost with his towel after a touchdown catch.
- The Eagles ruled out LB Kyron Johnson (shoulder), S Reed Blankenship (knee), and P Arryn Siposs (ankle) during Sunday’s game.
Giants
- Giants RB Saquon Barkley had an MRI and was limited on Sunday against the Eagles. (Pat Leonard)
- Giants HC Brian Daboll said there was a plan to limit Barkley coming into the game and he was held out in the second half only due to the score of the game being lopsided. (Mike Garafolo)
- Nicki Jhabvala reports that Giants C Jon Feliciano was fined $10,609 for unsportsmanlike conduct for taunting against the Commanders.
