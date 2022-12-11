NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Eagles

  • Jimmy Kempski lists five prospects who could intrigue the Eagles in the upcoming draft, including Army OLB Andre Carter, Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez, Auburn DE Derick Hall, Oklahoma RB Eric Gray, and Oklahoma OT Wanya Morris.
  • According to Ian Rapoport, Eagles WR A.J. Brown was fined $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct for spanking the goalpost with his towel after a touchdown catch.
  • The Eagles ruled out LB Kyron Johnson (shoulder), S Reed Blankenship (knee), and P Arryn Siposs (ankle) during Sunday’s game.

Giants

  • Giants RB Saquon Barkley had an MRI and was limited on Sunday against the Eagles. (Pat Leonard)
  • Giants HC Brian Daboll said there was a plan to limit Barkley coming into the game and he was held out in the second half only due to the score of the game being lopsided. (Mike Garafolo)
  • Nicki Jhabvala reports that Giants C Jon Feliciano was fined $10,609 for unsportsmanlike conduct for taunting against the Commanders.

