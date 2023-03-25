NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

The Cowboys are hosting WR Tank Dell for a workout prior to the draft. (Aaron Wilson)

for a workout prior to the draft. (Aaron Wilson) The Cowboys are also hosting Houston QB Clayton Tune for a pre-draft visit. (Wilson)

Eagles

Tim McManus of ESPN looks at what holes remain for the Eagles at this point in free agency, including at defensive back and running back. During the combine, Eagles GM Howie Roseman gave some insight into the moves the team might be making.

“We understood that could cost us at the end, but we thought it was worthwhile because of the opportunity to potentially win a championship,” Roseman told McManus. “Unfortunately, we came up short [against the Kansas City Chiefs].”

Roseman knows there are several players who need to step up, including OL Cam Jurgens, LB Nakobe Dean, and DL Jordan Davis.

“Those guys are ready to play. They’re ready to contribute,” Roseman said. “We knew when we were drafting them last year, we were drafting them because they were the best players, not necessarily because they were guys ready to fill spots at a position of need. We look at our team this year knowing those guys can take a step forward and be part of it.”

McManus notes that the loss of S C.J. Gardner-Johnson may be a setback in the defensive backfield, despite them just signing S Terrell Edmunds, formerly of the Steelers.

He also wonders how big of a drop-off there will be at running back as the team transitions from Miles Sanders to Rashaad Penny. McManus adds that the team could wind up pursuing Texas RB Bijan Robinson in the upcoming draft.

“I feel like this is a great place for me to refresh, restart my career,” Penny said. “Playing with a finalist MVP at QB, great running back room, great weapons at receiver, and arguably the best O-line, I’m definitely excited to get to work.”

Giants

When looking into the biggest surprises of the offseason thus far, Matt Lombardo of Heavy.com cites an NFL tight ends coach who thinks the Giants got a great deal for TE Darren Waller: “The tight end market. It just never really developed, and there hasn’t been much movement. But, the Giants got around that, and got a hell of a deal with Darren Waller. He’ll really elevate their passing game.”