NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys OC Brian Schottenheimer wants to force opposing defenses to cover the entire field by being fast and physical. He also mentions that the team’s old playbook has been tweaked rather than completely scrapped.

“We wanna play physical, fast and to make everyone cover the entire field,” Schottenheimer said, via DallasCowboys.com. “I want us to be able to play fast.”

“It’s been a grind, (but) it’s been fun,” Schottenheimer said of the playbook. “As you guys know, the system’s not broken. It’s not broken. They’ve won a lot of games here. Mike’s been around for that. They’ve scored a ton of points and I have a ton of respect for [former assistant coaches] Kellen and (Doug Nussmeier) and Skip (Peete) and (Joe) Philbin — I’ve coached with most of those guys before. In terms of the process, we’re getting organized for OTAs. We’ve had a lot of discussions.” Cowboys WR Michael Gallup is confident about returning from his knee injury. “It just feels different. I’m smiling every time I walk in that facility. There was a loss of confidence last year. I was thinking too much, and my knee was sore.” (Jon Machota)

Eagles

Eagles’ veteran C Jason Kelce said he is not considering retirement and still enjoying competing.

“I’m having fun every day being here with like-minded individuals in this environment. I’m not ready to stop and I’m excited to see this team evolve. We’re starting, in my mind, from ground one and in some ways it’s going to be harder than last season,” said Kelce, via Dave Spadaro.

Giants

Jordan Schultz cites an anonymous AFC executive who thinks the Giants can be a “true contender” in 2023 with QB Daniel Jones, TE Darren Waller, WR Parris Campbell, RB Saquon Barkley and third-round WR Jalin Hyatt.

“I think they can be a true contender. I think the quarterback [Daniel Jones] is really good. He’s so smart and tough. He’s gotten much better off-schedule. Waller is the difference maker. He changes everything. Campbell was a good add. We had [Hyatt] high on our board, but didn’t need a receiver. Tons of speed. Obviously I’m assuming Barkley plays, but as good as he was last year, he will be much better with this team. … The defense could be dominant,” said the executive.