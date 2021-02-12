NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Calvin Watkins, citing two sources within the Cowboys, reports that they have not discussed signing free-agent DL J.J. Watt and it’s unclear if Dallas would have interest in him: “We haven’t discussed him. Jerry gets excited over these things but don’t know anyone else in the building would.”

Watkins also reports that the Cowboys have not reached out to Cardinals' impending free-agent CB Patrick Peterson's representation.

Field Yates notes that the Dallas Cowboys have hired Cedric Smith as an assistant strength and conditioning coach.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports calls Cowboys QB Dak Prescott a "sure thing" to receive the franchise tag this offseason, given that owner Jerry Jones "badly wants to keep him long-term." However, La Canfora questions whether tagging him could eventually lead to a trade.

Eagles

Former Eagles’ QB and current media personality Ron Jaworski detailed the situation involving QB Carson Wentz, following reports that the Colts have offered two second-round draft choices. However, it seems clear that the Eagles are holding out to get a first-round draft pick for the former No.2 overall pick.

“Obviously, the Eagles and Howie Roseman are trying to prop Carson Wentz up and create the best value for him,” said Jaworski, via Jimmy Kempski of The Philly Voice. “The talk is of a No. 1 almost similar to what Detroit got for the (Matthew Stafford) situation — Two No. 1’s and Jared Goff. That won’t happen here. That will not happen. My understanding is that the Colts have offered two second-round draft choices and maybe a third or fourth somewhere down the road. That appears to be the best offer I have heard from all the sources I have from around the league. That’s the best actual offer that has been made. I’m sure the Eagles — Howie Roseman, Jeffrey Lurie — would like to get a No. 1 out of this, but as of now, that doesn’t seem to be happening.”

Adam Rittenberg reports that the University of Alabama is expected to hire Eagles’ recently signed CBs coach Jay Valai to their coaching staff. Valai was hired by Philadelphia earlier this month but is now set to replace former Alabama CBs coach Karl Scott, who signed as the Vikings’ new DBs coach.