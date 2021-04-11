NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Mike Sando of The Athletic points out that while he came on strong as a rookie, some teams previously removed LB Leighton Vander Esch from their draft boards due to injury concerns.

Sando does not expect the Cowboys to pick up Vander Esch's fifth-year option that would cost them $9,145,000 for the 2022 season.

Eagles

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentioned on Sunday’s “SportsCenter” that the Eagles are worth watching to take a quarterback at some point this year’s draft to either add depth at the position or possibly compete with Jale Hurts.

“One GM told me that he expects the Eagles to at least field some calls, maybe move up or down. That’s just the way that GM Howie Roseman rolls; he likes to move when he can. Now, they need cornerback help as well. You look at the quarterbacks. If Trey Lance slides, if Justin Fields slides and the Eagles have a high grade on them, they could make that move. They’ve already moved back once, maybe they move up if they want to get the right guy,” Fowler said, via Bleacher Report.

“People I’ve talked to think the Eagles could go quarterback somewhere in this draft just to either get insurance for Jalen Hurts or competition for Jalen Hurts. However, the Eagles typically like to go big bodies in the first round with offensive lineman, maybe they play it safe there.”

Giants

Mike Sando of The Athletic notes that unless there is some type of setback occurs with his rehab from ACL surgery, Giants’ RB Saquon Barkley is likely to have his fifth-year option picked up by New York.

Barkley's fifth-year option will cost the Giants $7,217,000 for the 2022 season.