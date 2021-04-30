NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys’ executive Stephen Jones said they “couldn’t be happier” with Dak Prescott‘s rehab from last season’s ankle injury and expects him to be ready for the regular season.

“Where we sit right now, we couldn’t be happier,” Jones said, via ProFootballTalk. “I’m sure you all get peeks out on the field. He’s just doing an amazing job. His work ethic, of course, it’s contagious with his teammates. One of the things that stuck out about Dak’s leadership last year is he was right back in the facility right after he was hurt. His leadership is elite. And of course he’s doing that on the field, and he’s just making a tremendous amount of progress. We feel like he’ll be 110 percent ready to go.”

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy confirmed that Prescott has “made a lot of progress” and was able to do “extensive work” in Saturday’s practice.

“Well, he’s made a lot of progress lately,” McCarthy said. “Actually, I was able to watch him work Saturday. It was probably his most extensive work so far. He’s throwing now, doing the footwork drills. He’s made a lot of progress. Very disciplined in his regimen. He’s here almost every day, so I’d say he’s right on track or maybe a little ahead of schedule.”

Ian Rapoport expects that Cowboys to decline the fifth-year option on LB Leighton Vander Esch after drafting Penn State LB Micah Parsons .

after drafting Penn State LB . Parsons on being selected by the Cowboys: Parsons: “I was surprised a little bit, but everything happens for a reason. I said I wanted to be a Cowboy and I’m just happy my dream came true.” (Jon Machota)

Cowboys VP Stephen Jones on why Dallas opted not to trade up in the draft: “We weren’t willing to give up what it would take to get up (ahead of Denver and Carolina).” (Machota)

Eagles

Eagles’ first-round WR DeVonta Smith said he has a “great relationship” with QB Jalen Hurts after their brief time together at Alabama.

“Jalen, that’s my guy,” Smith said, via Reuben Frank of NBC Sports. “Even when I was a recruit, he was the guy trying to get me to come to Alabama. That’s my guy. I have a great relationship (with him), and I’m ready to work.”

Smith praised Hurts’ ability to teach younger receivers about defenses and that he already has “chemistry” with the Eagles’ quarterback.

“Jalen taught everybody the game,” Smith said. “He was just one of those guys that was a student of the game and taught everybody the game. When you got reps with him, he was always telling you about coverages and rotations. The connection is there, the chemistry is there. Overall, he’s just always helped everybody else be better on the field.”

Eagles GM Howie Roseman said Hurts endorsed Smiths’ work ethic and “unique ability.”

“Jalen told us what everyone has told us: That his work ethic is legendary,” Roseman said. “His desire to be great, to inspire his teammates, and then his ability. He’s just got unique ability.”

Smith said he was shocked that the team decided to trade up for him: “I was shocked that they had traded up for me. I was like, ‘They traded up for me. They saw something they liked.'” (Dave Zangaro)

