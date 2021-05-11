NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn says he has tweaked his defensive system in his time since being fired by the Falcons.

“I wanted to do as big an after-action on my own self to make sure what I could learn from, things that went well and things that didn’t go well,” Quinn said, via NFL.com. “So, I wanted to kind of do a 360 on the whole process first, the scheme side.”

Eagles

Jimmy Kempski of the Philly Voice points out the thought that the Eagles could have moved back with the Bears and picked up another 2022 first-round pick relies on the assumption the Cowboys wouldn’t have taken that deal from the Bears to move back, which could have left the Eagles without WR DeVonta Smith as well, as he was widely seen as the Giants’ target at pick No. 11.

as well, as he was widely seen as the Giants’ target at pick No. 11. Eagles RB Kerryon Johnson is happy to be on the same team as QB Jalen Hurts : “He was hell to play against.” (Elliot Shorr-Parks)

is happy to be on the same team as QB : “He was hell to play against.” (Elliot Shorr-Parks) Johnson also said that he will wear a knee brace for the rest of his career (Jimmy Kempski)

Giants

Giants OLB Azeez Ojulari said he isn’t worried about the criticism that he is viewed as only having one pass-rush move, since all that matters is the end result.

“At the end of the day it’s about getting to the quarterback,” Ojulari said, via Big Blue View. “Whatever you use to get to the quarterback efficiently. If you can do it with that one move, you don’t have to have like a thousand moves, you can do it with the one and if it works keep going to it until you’ve gotta switch it up. Don’t break what’s not broken.”

Ojulari also said he wasn’t expecting to see information about his health have such an impact on his draft position.

“I was shocked. I was surprised. I was like ‘what was this?’ This never was a factor with me playing the whole season. I never missed no practices, no games, no nothing. I was always there,” Ojulari said. “It just came up outta nowhere. I don’t know what happened, who put it out, but like I don’t have any issues with my knee so it was crazy because it just shocked me because I’m 100 percent healthy.”