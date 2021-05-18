NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

According to Calvin Watkins, free-agent QB J.T. Barrett, QB Brady Davis, CB Rashad Robinson, and WR Andrew Jones all tried out for the Cowboys during their rookie minicamp, but they will not be signed by the team.

Eagles

New Eagles DE Ryan Kerrigan said he expects to play a lot despite the team having depth at the position.

“They’ve got Brandon Graham and Derek Barnett, guys who are entrenched and are bona fide studs in this league,” Kerrigan said via ESPN’s John Keim. “But I know they rotate their guys a lot. Whether I’m a starter or a reserve, I still imagine I’ll get a lot of playing time. That was a big thing for me.”

The Athletic’s Zach Berman writes that Eagles QB Jalen Hurts has a moving target to hit in terms of playing well enough in 2021 to keep the job as the starter beyond. He says Hurts will stay the starter only as long as the team sees him as better than any alternative options.

or . Berman thinks it’s more likely the Eagles sign or trade for a cornerback that ends up being their No. 2 guy on the outside rather than banking on the winner of the battle between fourth-round rookie Zech McPhearson and Michael Jacquet battle for the job.

Giants

Giants WR Sterling Shepard said HC Joe Judge‘s demeanor fits what the team was missing before he arrived.

“He’s a tough coach, man,” Shepard said, via SI.com. “He’s tough coach, but that’s what we needed. For the previous two coaches, we didn’t do any conditioning or anything like that. But I will say last year was my first year of really having a conditioning–it kind of felt like Oklahoma all over again.”

“You know what? It was honestly good for us. We would get into the fourth quarter and guys would be wheezing and we were like, nothing happened. So he’s getting us into shape, but it’s all for good.”