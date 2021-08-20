NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys’ QB Dak Prescott has altered his throwing motion, potentially to compensate for his broken right ankle, and could be putting more arm into his throws in order to avoid putting stress on his right leg. This may have caused Prescott’s unusual shoulder injury that the team consulted the Texas Rangers’ medical staff about. (Pro Football Talk)

Eagles

Jeff McLane reports that LT Andre Dillard ‘s knee injury ‘s knee injury isn’t considered serious and he should return at some point next week.

was out with an illness for the team’s preseason game, despite being on the field for pregame warmups. (Zach Berman) Adam Schefter later reported that Hurts went to a hospital and was diagnosed with a stomach infection. He tested negative for COVID-19 and was told to stay home for two days.

Giants

Giants’ second-year LB Carter Coughlin came into the NFL as an edge rusher, while working occasionally at inside linebacker. Now, the former seventh-round pick has made the full-time transition inside, which he believes is a good fit for his skill-set.

“I really, really like being off the ball,” Coughlin said, via Pat Leonard of NY Daily News. “It’s been really, really fun to work on. It was fun to do that on the scout team last year and get kind of a feel for it and then really dig into it during camp and get those off-the-ball reps.”

Coughlin noted that while the transition has gone well to this point, he knows that he’s still a work-in-progress and has a ways to go.

“There’s a lot of stuff that I’ve got to get better at,” Coughlin added. “There’s a couple of plays that stick out in my mind that I should have made. So this week I’m gonna dig into the film and take the constructive criticism and be better next week.”