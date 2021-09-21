NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Kenny Golladay

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones thinks RBs Ezekiel Elliot and Tony Pollard can coexist: “I see it as a great asset to this team. You don’t have an issue. Both of the players are outstanding out of the backfield. We really have an outstanding situation here.” (Jon Machota)

Jones mentioned WR Amari Cooper has a rib injury and is questionable for Monday night: "I don't know today. I'm hopeful those ribs can get comfortable enough for him to play by the weekend, but I don't know." (Todd Archer)

Jones has been impressed by first-round OLB Micah Parsons : "We thought he was the best defensive player in the draft. And that's why we just didn't cut our throat when we didn't get a corner." (Machota)

Cowboys OC Kellen Moore interviewed for the Eagles head coaching job back in January. Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy believes Moore is ready to become a head coach; "I think he's ready. …I think he'd be an excellent candidate for any head coach position." (Michael Gehlken)

Eagles

Just a day after signing DE Josh Sweat to a big extension, the Eagles played their young pass rusher on only 40 percent of the snaps in a loss to the 49ers. Eagles HC Nick Sirianni said San Francisco’s personnel dictated a smaller than usual role for Sweat, per Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Eagles second-round OL Landon Dickerson replaced G Brandon Brooks in the lineup after the latter exited with a pec strain but Sirianni would not commit to Dickerson starting in Week 3. The Eagles also have veteran OL Nate Herbig as a starting option at right guard. (Reuben Frank)

Giants

Giants WR Kenny Golladay was yelling at OC Jason Garrett, not QB Daniel Jones during team’s game on Sunday. Golladay said that he later spoke with Garrett and everything is fine between them.

“I’ve never done anything like that,” Golladay said, via NJ.com. “I’m really just passionate, it’s me being a competitor. I’ll do anything I can to help the team and I let the emotions get the best of me.”

Golladay insists that he wasn’t asking for the ball more, he just wanted to do what he can to put his team in a position to win the game.

“Not so much that. Pretty much just me talking to ‘JG’ (Garrett) a little bit,” Golladay said. “That’s two competitive guys right there. It’s more so me just wanting to do anything I can. Not so much me getting the ball more.”

“I think he was frustrated with the situation,” Jones said. “I’ve got to do a better job of finding him in some places and we’ll work through it.”

Giants HC Joe Judge insists that there was no argument on the sideline and that the situation was overblown.

“There was no him versus Daniel or anything of that nature,” Judge said. “This is a guy that in the heat of the moment, you speak very passionately. You kind of speak with some emotion. I speak with emotion on the sideline. There was no blowup or anything that has to be made of it. I understand sometimes the perceptions will be what they are, but like I said the other day, there’s no issue there.”

Golladay emphasizes that his relationship with Garrett is fine and they will continue to work together.

“Yeah, I mean, that was really right there during the game,” Golladay said. “We spoke right after the game and it was literally nothing.”