NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Washington

C owboys

ESPN’s Todd Archer lists Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb as a potential breakout player in 2021.

‘s contract restructure to 2022. He also points out the team still has not touched the contract for WR Amari Cooper . He added the team will have to decide whether to keep Cooper or re-sign WR Michael Gallup next offseason.

thinks OT will be available on Thursday: “I think we’re going to have him for the game and your right I would call this a typical stinger yeah these guys do usually play with them.” (Calvin Watkins) Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said the Cowboys only have three unvaccinated players. (Watkins)

Eagles

ESPN’s Tim McManus lists Eagles WR Quez Watkins as a potential breakout player in 2021, as he won the starting slot receiver job in camp this year and has blazing speed.

Giants

Giants second-year OT Andrew Thomas is focused on taking the next step in his game and doing his part to help solidify the Giants’ offensive line.

“I have a chip on my shoulder naturally,” Thomas said, via NY Post. “The pressure I put on myself is greater than anything coming from the outside.”

There’s a fair amount of pressure on Thomas after he was the first offensive tackle taken last year in a loaded class, but struggled as a rookie. He has been up and down this summer as well, allowing two sacks to the Patriots in their preseason matchup. He’s doing his best to block out the noise and get started with the season, though.

“I try not to pay attention to it,” Thomas said. “As a unit, we always talk about being confident in your play and having confidence in your preparation. That comes through practice. If you’re focusing on what happened in the past, you won’t be confident for what’s approaching you in the future.”

Thomas played through a foot injury last season that required him to get surgery in January. He says he’s feeling better, but the injury still requires management.

“I’m doing well,” Thomas said. “The days off definitely helped. I’m excited to get back to work. The coaches just thought it was a good day for me to get a little bit of rest.”

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan lists Giants S Xavier McKinney as a potential breakout player in 2021. McKinney missed 10 games as a rookie but flashed ball skills when he was on the field. Raanan thinks he’ll make a lot of plays and see a lot of snaps as the third safety.

over OT as their right tackle and at this point Solder is expected to start Week 1. Giants DB Logan Ryan says it’s “very important” the team gets CB Adoree’ Jackson back so they can run what they want to on defense with everybody involved: “It’s good to get him back this week so we can start running our stuff together.” (Raanan)

Washington

After being one of the worst-run organizations in the NFL for years, Washington’s new football leadership brass consisting of HC Ron Rivera, GM Martin Mayhew, executive Marty Hurney and contract negotiator Rob Rogers are getting strong reviews.

“They’re in a different stratosphere of how (Washington has) operated in the past,” a prominent player agent said via the Athletic’s Ben Standig.

“Really an outstanding group. You got winners at every level,” another distinguished agent said. “Rivera’s got as much integrity as anybody in the NFL. He’s right up there as one of the most trustworthy guys in the business. I think a lot of Marty Hurney, another man with integrity. And Martin Mayhew is a talented executive that can do a lot of things well, with a lot of experience. And Rob Rogers is one of the best at what he does.”

ESPN’s John Keim lists Washington DE Montez Sweat as a potential breakout player in 2021, predicting he’ll crack double-digit sacks for the first time in his career.