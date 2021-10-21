NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Washington

Cowboys
- ESPN’s Bill Barnwell outlines a hypothetical trade between the Cowboys and Browns, where Cleveland sends LB Mack Wilson to Dallas in exchange for OT Ty Nsekhe, filling a big need for depth for the Browns.
- Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said there is nothing “on the front-burner” regarding the upcoming trade deadline: “Not at this point with anything on the front-burner. It’s always nice if there’s an opportunity out there…But at the same time, we have a lot of confidence in this roster.” (Jon Machota)
- Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy couldn’t address DB Damontae Kazee‘s DWI too much: “I visited with Damontae today. It’s unfortunate. We’re definitely aware of everything that went on. It’s a pending legal matter right now. I really can’t comment much further than that.” (Jon Machota)
Eagles
- Jimmy Kempski of the Philly Voice listed CB Steven Nelson, OT Andre Dillard and RB Miles Sanders as potential trade candidates if the Eagles decide to sell ahead of the trade deadline.
- NJ.com’s Mike Kaye writes if the Eagles can get a Day 2 pick from a tackle-needy team in exchange for Dillard, it makes a lot of sense to move him. Philadelphia’s starting tackles are locked in until 2023 and while Dillard is great depth, they have cheaper options at swing tackle.
- Dillard’s performance the past few weeks has boosted his potential trade value and teams are always desperate to add tackle help. Kaye doesn’t think Philadelphia will give Dillard away, though.
- Aaron Wilson reports the Eagles worked out S Jared Mayden.
Giants
- An NFC North scout tells Fansided’s Matt Lombardo he thinks the Giants will get calls on WR Darius Slayton ahead of the trade deadline: “Slayton is probably the one guy on their roster that I’d think teams would call on.”
- Lombardo adds the Giants might also have a market for S Jabrill Peppers but probably not much more than a Day 3 pick.
- ESPN’s Bill Barnwell thinks the Cardinals make sense as a trade partner for the Giants if they decide to move Peppers. His versatility would fit in well on defense and they could use him as a returner. He thinks all it would take is a sixth-round pick from Arizona.
- Giants HC Joe Judge feels that it’s his responsibility to turn things around for the organization: “The fish stinks from the head down … it starts with me and it ends with me.” (Zack Rosenblatt)
- Regarding Giants OT Matt Peart being set to start at left tackle with Andrew Thomas on injured reserve, OL coach Rob Sale said Peart has a “great opportunity” to earn a role: “That’s my message to him: you’ve got a great opportunity. What are you gonna do with it? For 3 games you get to be the guy. Don’t look over your shoulder. We need you to play, play at a high level and produce.” (Art Stapleton)
- Giants TE Evan Engram (calf) did not practice on Thursday, while WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring) and Slayton (hamstring) were limited. Shepard was a new addition to the injury report. (Art Stapleton)
Washington
- The Athletic’s Ben Standig reports Washington is not currently in discussions to acquire Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa or Texans QB Deshaun Watson.
- NBC Sports’ JP Finlay reports, along with a number of Washington beat reporters, that Washington has no interest in Tagovailoa: “It’s all BS.”
- Finlay adds Washington is so far not really enamored with any of the potential quarterbacks in the 2022 draft class, which would really limit them in trying to find a long-term solution at the position.
- Finlay writes that while the 2022 quarterback market could have a number of big names available, Washington hasn’t really been connected to any of the top options. The organization has trended toward cheaper options at the position in recent years anyway, one agent pointed out, which might take them out of the running for guys like Falcons QB Matt Ryan or Raiders QB Derek Carr should they shake loose: “They’re Wal-Mart shoppers. They’re looking for bargains. Look at the track record.”
- Finlay says Washington’s best bet might be a younger reclamation project like Raiders QB Marcus Mariota or Bills QB Mitchell Trubisky. Taylor Heinicke is also still under contract and could factor into the team’s future.
- Another factor that hurts Washington in the opinion of some agents and executives around the league is the organization’s poor history and the fact HC Ron Rivera isn’t seen as an offensive guru: “If you have a choice to go to a place where it’s McVay versus Rivera, you’re going to McVay. If Ron Rivera (or any head coach) is your only choice, he might look like a filet mignon. If there are five other choices that are filet mignon, then (they) can be viewed as a burger you don’t want.” (Standig)
- Washington OC Scott Turner said they are managing RB Antonio Gibson (shin) in practice this week and is confident he’ll be “ready to play” on Sunday: “It’s not so much a pitch count, once he gets to Sunday he’s ready to play.” (Finlay)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!