NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Washington

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said it was “sad to see” losing fourth-round LB Jabril Cox to a torn ACL. “You hate to see it for Jabril. He was taking steps for us every week. …He was exactly what you’re looking for as a rookie.” (Michael Gehlken)

McCarthy expects QB Dak Prescott to be "full go" for Thursday's practice. (Gehlken)

to be “full go” for Thursday’s practice. (Gehlken) McCarthy said the team rolled with OT Ty Nsekhe at left tackle because they liked what they had seen from him during practice last week. With OT Tyron Smith battling an ankle injury, McCarthy sounds at least open to giving OT La’el Collins reps at that position. (David Helman)

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni explained why LB Eric Wilson was a healthy scratch this past week, and it doesn’t bode well for Wilson’s future in Philadelphia. He’s fallen behind Alex Singleton, Davion Taylor and T.J. Edwards for roles on defense and behind Shaun Bradley on special teams.

“With Eric, and the way it went down, Davion was going to play a little bit more and so was T.J.,” Sirianni said via NJ.com’s Mike Kaye. “And then there was a role for Alex in some of third-down areas. So, what it really came down to is we don’t have the luxury anymore to dress that many linebackers.

“What it came down to was, who was going to contribute more on special teams, and Shaun has been such a good special teams presence for us these last eight weeks of the season,” Sirianni added. “So that was kind of a numbers game there, kind of what happened and why we went there.”

Giants

Giants HC Joe Judge said he was having trouble with the headsets, which led to some issues with their timeouts.

“The headsets were going out,” Judge said, via NJ.com. “This has been happening in every game so far. We deal with the league and they keep telling us about different software updates or whatever it is.”

Judge put it on the league to get it fixed.

“That’s the issue right there,” Judge said. “We are trying to make the right call … We have to make sure the hardware is working. So whatever the issue with that is, the people involved better get it fixed fast.”

Judge added he thinks WR Sterling Shepard will be fine after leaving Monday night’s game with an injury.

“I don’t have a final diagnosis on it right now,” Judge said, via Pro Football Talk. “It looked like he got twisted around by the defender on that penalty. I only saw a brief replay of it out of the corner of my eye so I’m running on second-hand information. I don’t have a final diagnosis on where he’s at. Obviously, he wasn’t able to come back into the game so we’ll see where he’s at. Hopefully it’s not too bad.”

Giants RB Saquon Barkley said there was “too much swelling and soreness” to play against the Chiefs, but does hope to play next week. (Ralph Vacchiano)

Washington

Washington HC Ron Rivera said the team isn’t bringing in a kicker to compete with K Chris Blewitt over the bye week. (JP Finlay)

Rivera added QB Kyle Allen is healthy, but they are sticking with QB Taylor Heinicke : "There is a time I'll draw a line in the sand with QB play but you can't constantly be changing." (Finlay)

is healthy, but they are sticking with QB : “There is a time I’ll draw a line in the sand with QB play but you can’t constantly be changing.” (Finlay) Rivera mentioned QB Ryan Fitzpatrick is using the weight room and starting to throw around to people there. (Finlay)