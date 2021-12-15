NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Washington

Cowboys
- CBS Sports analyst and former agent Joel Corry estimates Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz could get $12.5 million a year in free agency after the Patriots gave around that amount to both Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith this offseason.
Eagles
- Eagles HC Nick Sirianni said G Brandon Brooks is progressing from his torn pectoral but didn’t have an update on his availability. (Mike Kaye)
- Sirianni added that QB Jalen Hurts (ankle), RB Jordan Howard (knee) and C Jason Kelce (knee) are “trending upward.”
- NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports Hurts is dealing with a high ankle sprain and is splitting reps with Gardner Minshew in practice this week.
- Pelissero adds Hurts is “trying to play” in Week 15, but Minshew will start if Hurts is unavailable.
Giants
- Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Giants’ recently signed QB Jake Fromm could earn playing time in Week 15 against the Cowboys, although QB Mike Glennon is expected to start.
- Giants HC Joe Judge confirmed that they plan on starting Glennon in Sunday’s game. (Dan Salomone)
Washington
- Washington QB Taylor Heinicke said his elbow injury is more of an issue than his knee issue but was able to throw on Wednesday without any pain: “Definitely the elbow. There’s some bruising there, it’s tender, hurts a little bit. … I went out and practiced today and the elbow didn’t hurt when I was throwing, so it’s all around good news.” (Nicki Jhabvala)
- Heinicke said he is focused on being available for Week 15 after fellow QB Kyle Allen tested positive for COVID-19: “It’s unfortunate that he tested positive. I’ve talked to him. He said he feels fine, so that’s good news. But for me, I can’t control what that test says. I try to be as careful as I can to be available for this team.” (Nicki Jhabvala)
- Washington HC Ron Rivera confirmed WR Curtis Samuel suffered a hamstring injury after dealing with a groin injury throughout the season. (Nicki Jhabvala)
