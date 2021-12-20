NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Washington

Cowboys

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons isn’t fretting his sack streak, which came to a close during Sunday’s game against the Giants: “They come and go, just like anything. That’s the beautiful thing about life. I have next week to start a new streak. That’s another six weeks I’m looking forward to.” (Calvin Watkins)

Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs believes that the sky is the limit for him after breaking his previous goal of 10 interceptions this season: "Gotta set new goals now. So I'm going to set another one, see if I can accomplish that. As long as I do what I do on the field, come to the game, come ready to play, the sky's the limit." (Todd Archer)

Per Alexa Ross, Colts QB Carson Wentz likely clinched playing 75 percent of Indianapolis’ QB snaps vs. New England, giving the Eagles the Colts’ first-round pick.

Eagles activated WR Quez Watkins and RB Jason Huntley from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)

Eagles placed OL Landon Dickerson on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)

Eagles placed T Andre Dillard on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)

Giants HC Joe Judge said the team will consider starting QB Jake Fromm over QB Mike Glennon. The veteran Glennon had already set the bar low with three interceptions before being relieved by Fromm on the final drive of the game, but Fromm provided enough of a spark when he entered the game to be intriguing.

“We got to a point in the game where I wanted to see what Jake could do, point blank,” Judge said, via Pro Football Talk. “We weren’t doing enough moving the ball otherwise, so I wanted to make sure I had the chance to see Jake and that will obviously open up a conversation about what we’re going to do this week. We’ll talk about it as a staff and we’ll make the best decision for the team.”

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan writes that Giants WR Sterling Shepard may have played his final game in New York, as he was already a cap casualty candidate before tearing his Achilles Sunday. A straight-up release in 2022 would have saved about $4.5 million with $8 million in dead money.

Duggan adds Shepard now has an additional $1.2 million protected for injury if cut.

Giants RB Devontae Booker earned a $125,000 incentive for hitting 450 rushing yards this season and can earn another $125,000 if he tops 650. He’s at 506 with three games remaining.

The Washington Football Team announced RB J.D. McKissic and WR Curtis Samuel will miss Tuesday’s game.

Washington placed OL Brandon Scherff on the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)

Washington activated WR Cam Sims, DT Matt Ioannidis and DE Daniel Wise from the COVID-19 list. (NFLTR)

Washington activated T Sam Cosmi and DE Montez Sweat from injured reserve. (NFLTR)