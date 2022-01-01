NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Washington

Cowboys

Cowboys rookie LB Micah Parsons is having one of the most dominant first seasons in NFL history and is hot on the heels of the sack record for a rookie, something he attributes to DC Dan Quinn.

“It is on my mind,” Parsons said, via Michael Gehlken. “Obviously, that would be an extraordinary thing to do for a guy that’s an off-ball linebacker. It would really mean a lot to me. I know I can do it. Most people it’s always about football but when I met Q he was like, ‘I know you are going to be a really good football player but I care about what type of person you are’ … always more than just the game and Q represents that.”

CBS Sports analyst and former agent Joel Corry doesn’t expect Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz to get a franchise tag this offseason given Dallas’ other cap commitments. It would be $10.9 million.

Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles tried out P Brock Miller on Friday, per Aaron Wilson.

Giants

Giants RB Saquon Barkley will make his return to Soldier Field on Sunday, the same place where he had his devastating knee injury after being tackled by Bears S Eddie Jackson.

“I’m not thinking like, ‘I hate the field,’” Barkley said, via Ryan Dunleavy of The New York Post. “I’m excited that I’m healthy enough to be able to play another game. You never know when these opportunities are going to be taken away from you. My whole mindset is to cherish these last two games that we have and try to finish on a high note…I try not to think about it, but it happened. I really don’t think about it. I guess probably more so last year, but this is a whole different season.”

Washington

Washington OC Scott Turner let the media know that he agrees he needs to do a better job involving star WR Terry McLaurin in the team’s offense.

“I have to do a better job of finding ways to get Terry the ball,” Turner said, via WashingtonFootballWire.com. “We had him on some plays, targeted. We did early in the game, that maybe obviously aren’t necessarily high percentage deals, but you know, get some stuff where the ball gets in his hands. It’s not always just throwing it to him down the field. Terry just comes and works and he does his job. I’ve talked to him, we have good conversations. He’s a competitor, but he’s not that type. I mean, he wants the ball, he wants to compete, but he’s focused on doing his jobs. I think he sees it. He sees that there are some plays where we’re trying to get him the ball.”