NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Washington

Cowboys
- Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer believes that the Cowboys will certainly get a deal done with QB Dak Prescott, as the ownership and coaches in Dallas love him.
- The Athletic’s Bob Sturm notes the deal won’t be cheap, however, and anything less than $40 million a year over four or five years could be considered a win.
- Sturm adds that franchising Prescott at $37.1 million keeps him in Dallas for 2021 but opens up an untenable possibility of a third-straight tag to keep him in 2022 that will be $54 million and extraordinarily hard for the Cowboys to match.
- Jon Machota of The Athletic mocks the Cowboys’ draft picks in the first four rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft, with the team selecting CB Caleb Farley from Virginia Tech in the first round, Alabama DT Christian Barmore in round two, Oregon S Jevon Holland in the third round, and Pittsburgh DE Patrick Jones in round four.
Eagles
- Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer believes that the Eagles’ will most likely try and work things out with QB Carson Wentz.
- 94 WIP’s Eliot Shorr-Parks writes there’s a number of pending Colts free agents who new Eagles HC Nick Sirianni could try and bring with him to Philadelphia.
- The list includes WR T.Y. Hilton, TE Trey Burton, LB Anthony Walker, S Malik Hooker, CB Xavier Rhodes, RB Marlon Mack and S Tavon Wilson.
- The Eagles made retaining OL coach Jeff Stoutland on his staff a requirement for Sirianni as he came on board. (Marcus Hayes)
Giants
- NJ.com’s Zack Rosenblatt notes that while the Giants are currently projected to be in the red for cap space in 2021, they can clear $39 million pretty easily by releasing WR Golden Tate, OT Nate Solder, G Kevin Zeitler, TE Levine Toilolo, P Riley Dixon, LB David Mayo, WR Cody Core, CB Isaac Yiadom and G Will Hernandez.
- Some of those, like Zeitler, Yiadom and Hernandez, would also be candidates for restructures or pay cuts.
Washington
- NBC Sports’ JP Finlay notes the Washington Football Team could dip into its depth along the defensive line in any potential trade for a quarterback this offseason. Star DE Chase Young is untouchable, but Finlay says Washington should be open to moving just about anyone else, including DE Montez Sweat.
- Finlay points out DT Jonathan Allen will need a new deal in 2022, then DTs Tim Settle, Matt Ioannidis and Daron Payne will come up for new deals in 2023, at which point Young and Sweat will also be eligible for extensions.
- He also mentions Washington WR Terry McLaurin is the only other player who should be considered untouchable on the roster.
- With all those players set to hit free agency in a couple of years, the Athletic’s Ben Standig notes Washington actually has a window to win and seriously compete over the next two seasons, which could push them to swing a major trade for Lions QB Matthew Stafford or someone else.
- Washington announced it has named Jennifer King as its new assistant RB coach, making her the first full-time Black female NFL coach.
- Washington HC Ron Rivera said: “(Jennifer) demonstrated all of the qualities that are needed to work full-time on my staff. She is a hard worker, a great communicator and a quality person. … She earned this opportunity with her hard work. The sky is truly the limit for her.” (Standig)