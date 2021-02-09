NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Washington

Cowboys
- ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Cowboys and QB Dak Prescott still aren’t close on a long-term deal. The two sides weren’t allowed to negotiate during the season while Prescott was on the tag but were able to start again once the season ended.
- Dallas is expected to tag Prescott for the second straight year rather than allow him to hit the open market.
- The Athletic’s Jon Machota notes some affordable options the Cowboys could target in free agency include Falcons S Keanu Neal and Colts S Malik Hooker. Neal played under new Cowboys DC Dan Quinn in Atlanta.
- Machota thinks Cowboys CB Anthony Brown will be part of the equation in the secondary for at least one more year, but Dallas needs more help. They could target Packers CB Kevin King or address corner in the draft.
- Machota adds the Cowboys could also bring back DT Gerald McCoy to work alongside Trysten Hill and Neville Gallimore.
- For reinforcements at linebacker, Machota mentions Chargers LB Denzel Perryman, Lions LB Jarrad Davis and Chiefs LB Damien Wilson.
- Both Cowboys OTs Tyron Smith and La’el Collins are expected to be healthy for 2021 right now, but if that changes Machota says tackle becomes a significant need for Dallas.
Eagles
- Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Inquirer recaps the state of trade talks involving Eagles QB Carson Wentz, saying no one has accepted Philadelphia’s initial asking price of two first-round picks. He adds the Colts and Bears are the only two teams to put offers on the table even though others are interested.
- Jimmy Kempski of the Philly Voice notes the Eagles can save $6 million if they can trade CB Darius Slay, but finding a market for a 30-year-old corner on a major deal might be somewhat difficult. Some kind of extension might instead be the move Philadelphia goes with to create cap space.
- Kempski doesn’t expect the Eagles to bring back CBs Nickell Robey-Coleman or Cre’Von LeBlanc as they try again to retool their secondary.
- After tearing his ACL again late in the season, Eagles S Rodney McLeod is a candidate to start the season on the PUP list. He has too much guaranteed money left to make sense as a cut. (Kempski)
- Kempski thinks the Eagles should try and bring back S Jalen Mills, though perhaps for less than $4 million.
Giants
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler continues to hear the Giants will make a strong push to re-sign DL Leonard Williams before he hits free agency this offseason.
Washington
- NBC Sports’ JP Finlay says the Washington Football Team has not inquired with the Eagles about a possible trade for QB Carson Wentz.