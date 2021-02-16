NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Washington

Cowboys
- ESPN’s Todd Archer proposes a solution for the contract impasse that has tied up the Cowboys and QB Dak Prescott for going on three years now. The length of the deal has been a major sticking point, with Dallas wanting five years for the benefit of team control and spreading out the cap hit and Prescott not budging on four years so he can have another bite at the big-money second contract apple.
- Archer suggests a six-year deal that actually voids after four, allowing Dallas the ability to push the signing bonus and subsequent restructures further into the future and giving Prescott the earlier inflection point for a new deal.
- The Athletic’s NFL staff lists Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith as a potential cap casualty. Smith struggled in 2020 and a June 1 release would save Dallas $7.2 million in cap space with $6.8 million in dead money.
Eagles
- The Athletic’s NFL staff lists Eagles TE Zach Ertz, DE Derek Barnett, DT Malik Jackson, WR Alshon Jeffery, WR DeSean Jackson and WR Marquise Goodwin as potential cap casualties.
- The Eagles are likely to try and trade Ertz instead of cutting him with no compensation, while an extension to backload Barnett’s contract is probably preferable to the Eagles over a release.
- NJ.com’s Mike Kaye lists Colts TE Trey Burton, Chargers QB Tyrod Taylor, Colts S Malik Hooker, Rams WR Josh Reynolds and Colts RB Marlon Mack as potential free-agent targets who members of the Eagles coaching staff have worked with in the past.
Giants
- The Athletic’s NFL staff lists Giants WR Golden Tate, LT Nate Solder, G Kevin Zeitler, TE Levine Toilolo, LB David Mayo and WR Cody Core as potential cap casualties.
Washington
- ESPN’s John Keim notes that Raiders QB Marcus Mariota has a 2021 escalator in his contract that was triggered by hitting the 60 percent threshold for snaps in his one appearance in 2020. Mariota can make an additional $7.5 million for playing in at least 60 percent of the snaps in 12 games in 2021, which is worth noting for a team that trades for him.
- Mariota can also make up to $1.875 million in per-game bonuses for those 12 games he plays at least 60 percent of the snaps and wins the game. The deal also includes a $250,000 for each playoff win, $1 million for reaching the Super Bowl and $2 million for winning it.
- The base value of Mariota’s deal is $10.625 million with a $100,000 workout bonus.
- The Athletic’s NFL staff lists Washington QB Alex Smith, LB Jonathan Bostic and S Troy Apke as potential cap casualties.