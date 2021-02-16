NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Washington

Logan Ulrich
-
     

Cowboys

  • ESPN’s Todd Archer proposes a solution for the contract impasse that has tied up the Cowboys and QB Dak Prescott for going on three years now. The length of the deal has been a major sticking point, with Dallas wanting five years for the benefit of team control and spreading out the cap hit and Prescott not budging on four years so he can have another bite at the big-money second contract apple. 
  • Archer suggests a six-year deal that actually voids after four, allowing Dallas the ability to push the signing bonus and subsequent restructures further into the future and giving Prescott the earlier inflection point for a new deal. 
  • The Athletic’s NFL staff lists Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith as a potential cap casualty. Smith struggled in 2020 and a June 1 release would save Dallas $7.2 million in cap space with $6.8 million in dead money. 

Eagles

Giants

Washington

  • ESPN’s John Keim notes that Raiders QB Marcus Mariota has a 2021 escalator in his contract that was triggered by hitting the 60 percent threshold for snaps in his one appearance in 2020. Mariota can make an additional $7.5 million for playing in at least 60 percent of the snaps in 12 games in 2021, which is worth noting for a team that trades for him. 
  • Mariota can also make up to $1.875 million in per-game bonuses for those 12 games he plays at least 60 percent of the snaps and wins the game. The deal also includes a $250,000 for each playoff win, $1 million for reaching the Super Bowl and $2 million for winning it. 
  • The base value of Mariota’s deal is $10.625 million with a $100,000 workout bonus. 
  • The Athletic’s NFL staff lists Washington QB Alex Smith, LB Jonathan Bostic and S Troy Apke as potential cap casualties.

