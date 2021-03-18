NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Washington

Cowboys
- Cowboys’ T Ty Nsekhe‘s one-year, $1.75 million deal includes a $500,000 signing bonus, a salary of $1.25 million, and a $100,000 workout bonus. (Aaron Wilson)
Eagles
- Eagles HC Howie Roseman spoke about the decision to trade Carson Wentz and believes it was best to move on: “A lot of honest candidates with him and his representative with where he was and the feeling that it was best to kind of move on. We told him it would have to work out for both sides.” (Zach Berman)
- Roseman wouldn’t comment on whether he’s been told the Eagles must build around second-year QB Jalen Hurts going forward: “We have not been told to do anything other than to try to strengthen the football team and make sure we’re doing the right things now and going forward.” (Zach Berman)
- Roseman mentioned that Eagles’ owner Jeffrey Lurie has “always been involved” in the organization’s decision-making over the last few years: “Very comfortable with [Lurie’s] role here.” (Eliot Shorr-Parks)
- Roseman plans to examine the “free agency, the draft, and the trade market” for a quarterback. (Eliot Shorr-Parks)
- As for the Eagles potentially trading TE Zach Ertz, Roseman said it must be a deal that benefits their organization: “For us to trade any player, it’s gotta make sense for both sides. None of us had the year we wanted to have last year, but that doesn’t define us. We know who he is on and off the field and we value that.” (Mike Garafolo)
- Regarding the Eagles not being in a rush to trade Ertz, Benjamin Allbright reports that Philadelphia wants the Bills and Chargers “to up their offers” but neither has.
- Les Bowen reports that the Eagles allowed TE Zach Ertz’s agent to seek a trade “weeks ago” but nothing has materialized.
- Eagles DE Derek Barnett’s fifth-year option at around $10 million is now fully guaranteed. (Jeff McLane)
- However, McLane mentions that Barnett and the Eagles can still negotiate a long-term deal but the defensive end may be more inclined to play out 2021 at his $10 million salary.
Giants
- Jordan Raanan reports that the Giants OT Nate Solder‘s restructured contract makes his salary $4 million for 2021, which saves them $6 million in cap space.
- Raanan adds that Solder will compete for the starting right tackle job against Matt Peart.
- Ryan Dunleavy writes that the Giants are still in the market for a No. 1 or No. 2 receiver even after signing WR John Ross.
- Dunleavy is not sure whether the Giants are interested in Steelers’ free-agent WR JuJu Smith-Schuster but could see T.Y. Hilton being a stopgap veteran option.
- Giants’ TE Evan Engram ($6.01 million) and S Jabrill Peppers ($6.77 million) contracts for 2021 will become fully guaranteed when the league year starts. (Zack Rosenblatt)
- Ross’ one-year, $2.5 million contract includes $1 million guaranteed, a $500,000 signing bonus, $1.25 million in salary ($500,000 guaranteed), up to $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses, and up to $250,000 in receiving yards incentives. (Aaron Wilson)
- Giants DL Leonard Williams said he does not feel any pressure to perform after signing his three-year, $62 million extension: “I don’t think so. If I allow the pressure to sink in, that’s going to take away the fun that allowed me to play so well.” (Ralph Vacchiano)
- Williams said his long-term contract gives him stability and that he wanted to continue playing for Giants HC Joe Judge: “I wanted the long-term contract for stability, I wanted to be here, to keep playing for this coaching staff, I have goals beyond just making money.” (Matt Lombardo)
- Williams believes he is still in his prime at 26-years old: “I’m 26 years old. I’m still in my prime. I still have a lot of game left in this league.” (Ralph Vacchiano)
- Texas A&M OL Carson Green had a virtual meeting with the Giants. (Justin Melo)
Washington
- Ian Rapoport mentions that Washington HC Ron Rivera tried to trade for WR Curtis Samuel last year but GM Marty Hurney, who is now with Washington, refused. Both men now have Samuel on their roster and Rivera did not have to trade a draft pick.
- ESPN’s John Keim says Washington’s shopping list still includes a vertical threat and a run blocker at tight end, more help on the offensive line, another starting linebacker plus depth and safety help.
- He notes they could be interested in S Tre Boston but probably not until after the draft. The same is true with DE Ryan Kerrigan if he’s still available.
- Washington QB Ryan Fitzpatrick’s one-year, $10 million deal includes a $6 million signing bonus, a $3 million base, $1 million in per-game roster bonuses, and $2 million in incentives. (Albert Breer)
- Washington CB William Jackson III’s deal includes annual bonuses of up to $750,000 per game and a $500,000 bonus for All-Pro or Pro Bowl in 2021 and 2022. (Aaron Wilson)