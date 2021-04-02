NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles Washington

Cowboys

An NFL executive tells Mike Sando of The Athletic that the Cowboys could be an overrated team in 2021.

“Their O-line got old in a hurry, Zeke Elliott took a step back, their entire defense played gawd-awful last year,” the executive said. “They are bringing in Dan Quinn to stabilize it and signing his former players to do it, but I don’t know, it’s like their good players aren’t good anymore. I do think Keanu Neal playing linebacker is a good change. A lot of teams have wanted him to play linebacker.”

However, a separate evaluator offered praise for the moves Dallas made this offseason, particularly on defnese.

“Solid additions,” an evaluator said. “Keanu Neal is a good fit, familiar with Dan Quinn, and he’s a leader and he’s smart. They got him cheap because he’s been hurt. Tarell Basham is a backup-level pass-rusher. They did re-sign Jourdan Lewis, which is good, but they might need to address corner.”

Eagles

Notre Dame LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah feels he’d be a “strong fit” for the Eagles’ defense based on his “gritty” mentality, athletic ability, and block-shedding skills.

“Speaking in terms of the Eagles, I think I fit better than the other guys in terms of my mentality, going back to that. The Eagles is a gritty place,” said Owusu-Koramoah, via Mike Kaye of NJ Advance Media. “You’ve got to have some fierceness to you to survive in Philly. If you win in Philly, they love you. If you lose in Philly, they hate you. You’ve got to be able to deal with that. Coming from my background — coming here to Notre Dame — (there were) a lot of situations that I had to preserve through. I think, first and foremost, my mentality prepares me more than some of the other players, in terms of Philly. In terms of my athletic ability, in terms of my physicality on the point of attack, physicality in terms of block-shedding, I think I excel in a lot of things, if we’re comparing other guys. But, in terms of Philly, I think that’s what separates me.”

Washington