NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Washington

Cowboys

The son of former Saints’ WR Joe Horn, South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn is a physical cornerback who is likely to come off the board in the first round of the draft.

Horn spoke recently about what it would mean to him to be selected by Dallas in the first round of the draft.

“It would definitely be big to be drafted by the Cowboys,” Horn said, via Nosebleed Seats on 105.3 The Fan. “A team with a lot of history. But anywhere I go, I’ll be happy to suit up for that team.”

Horn opted out of the final three games of the season after several members of his family were diagnosed with COVID-19, ultimately leading to the passing of his aunt.

“That was the main reason I opted out: getting a chance to spend time with them, with my aunt especially, before I went out for training. After the season with training, you don’t get any time to chill with your family. After I heard the news about my aunt I wanted to spend time with my family before moving on to the next stage of my life,” Horn said.

Calvin Watkins says that the Cowboys have an interest in Kent State WR Isaiah McCoy .

. Albert Breer notes that Cowboys’ DC Dan Quinn was present at Oregon’s pro day, likely taking a look at T Penei Sewell along with several of the team’s defensive back prospects.

Eagles

Tony Pauline of PFN reports that Eagles GM Howie Roseman wanted a third-round pick for TE Zach Ertz , which led to the Chargers and Bills going in different directions at the position.

wanted a third-round pick for TE , which led to the Chargers and Bills going in different directions at the position. According to Pauline, the Colts are still interested in Ertz, but sources have told him that the market for Ertz right now is a fifth-round pick that could increase in value based on playing time and production.

Pauline expects the Eagles to trade Ertz during the draft if there isn’t a deal in place before then.

Washington

New Washington CB William Jackson said he is happy to no longer be in Cincinnati after spending five years with the Bengals organization.

“They’re definitely supportive and excited. Cincinnati, they got some crude fans, man. Misery loves company.. The Bengals, on the other hand, them dudes, they wonder why they’re not winning,” Jackson said, via 106.7TheFan. “I’m happy I’m out of that thing man. It’s a blessing to get away and I wish them the best, but Washington let’s go from here.”