NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Washington

Cowboys
- In an early 53-man roster projection, the Athletic’s Jon Machota has Garrett Gilbert sticking as the backup quarterback, though he points out HC Mike McCarthy has a history with QB Brett Hundley who recently worked out for Dallas.
- Machota expects TE Jeremy Sprinkle to secure the No. 3 spot.
- On the offensive line, Machota believes Connor Williams and Connor McGovern will once again compete to start at left guard. He adds Dallas could look to add a backup center as the only one on the roster is seventh-round OL Matt Farniok.
- Machota points out the Cowboys will have some tough decisions coming on the defensive line and could keep more players than usual there. Depending on how the rookie trio of Osa Odighizuwa, Chauncey Golston and Quinton Bohanna do, either or both of veteran DL Brent Urban or Carlos Watkins could be on the bubble.
- He adds there are five linebackers who are locks but either Francis Bernard or Luke Gifford could crack the final roster if they show out on special teams.
- Machota writes the Cowboys will have an intense battle for spots in the secondary as well. Right now, Machota thinks S Darian Thompson edges out 2020 fourth-round corner to safety convert Reggie Robinson and sixth-round rookie CB Israel Mukuamu.
Eagles
- The Eagles have hired former Washington pro personnel director Jeff Scott as a pro scout. Neil Stratton mentions that Scott interviewed with at least one other team.
- When asked about competition for starting roles, Eagles QB Jalen Hurts said everyone must be ready to play: “Everybody has to go to work. Rent is due every day…I don’t plan on missing no payments.” (Eliot Shorr-Parks)
Washington
- With regards to Washington preparing to move on from RT Morgan Moses via trade or release, ESPN’s John Keim says he was told Washington signed Charles Leno to start at left tackle and didn’t draft Samuel Cosmi in the second round to sit on the bench.
- Keim adds to expect extension discussions for DE Jonathan Allen to “start taking place soon.”
- Keim reports the two sides have not started any contract negotiations but there is mutual interest toward getting a deal done.
