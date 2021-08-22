NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Washington

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the team is happy with how QB Dak Prescott is progressing.

“He threw with authority and accuracy before the game,” Jones said, via Pro Football Talk. “If we were lining up against Tampa tonight, he’d be starting, and we’d feel great about it.”

Stephania Bell reports Prescott’s lat strain was completely unrelated to his ankle. She also adds Prescott has had zero setbacks and remains on track to play in Week 1.

According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, Cowboys DC Dan Quinn and DL Carlos Watkins missed Saturday’s preseason game vs. Houston “out of an abundance of caution under the guidelines of the NFL’s COVID-related protocols.”

Eagles

According to NJ.com’s Mike Kaye, the Eagles are interested in adding some help at wide receiver but are unlikely to trade future draft picks to address that need.

However, they could do a player-for-player trade. Kaye highlights Cardinals WR Andy Isabella and Jets WR Keelan Cole as players who could be available for the right price, though neither team is openly shopping them.

Washington