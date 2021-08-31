NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Washington

Cowboys

Cowboys LB Francis Bernard aggravated his hamstring last week upon return to practice. He is expected to land on injured reserve. (Michael Gehlken)

aggravated his hamstring last week upon return to practice. He is expected to land on injured reserve. (Michael Gehlken) Cowboys S Malik Hooker said he is moving forward with a fresh start: “The first-round pick and all that stuff is out the window. That was 4-5 years ago. … Now, it’s taking it a day at a time, getting better … taking these reps on and being able to make the most out of them.” (Jon Machota)

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni named QB Jalen Hurts the starter: “Nobody else got reps with the ones. … Jalen’s our starter.” (Jeff McLane)

named QB the starter: “Nobody else got reps with the ones. … Jalen’s our starter.” (Jeff McLane) Sirianni added QB Gardner Minshew will be the third-string quarterback. (McLane)

will be the third-string quarterback. (McLane) GM Howie Roseman said he spoke with Hurts and QB Joe Flacco before acquiring Minshew. (Josh Tolentino)

Washington

Washington HC Ron Rivera values having more lineman on the roster, especially with the addition of the 17th game. Rivera feels the extra bodies up front will serve the team well down the stretch.

“You’d love to keep 10 [linemen], especially like you said in the light of the extra game,” Rivera said, via Washington Post. “Last year, at one point, we had 16 total offensive linemen — that’s including the practice squad guys. … If we have to keep 10 active and five or six on practice squad, I can tell you that much right now, we would do that.”

Positional versatility will go a long way in determining who locks down the final few spots on Washington’s active roster.

“We’re not going to make change just to make change,” Rivera said. “We’re going to do it because we believe it’s going to help us.”

The Athletic’s Joe Person mentions Washington as a team to watch to claim OLB Christian Miller, waived by the Panthers.