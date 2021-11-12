NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Washington

Cowboys

Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones said DE Randy Gregory (calf) should be able to return this season: “The good news is he will be able to get back out there (this season). We’ll just keep piecing this thing together. … We’ll have some more adversity, but we’ll have some more pluses, too. You gotta keep going.” (Jon Machota)

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni indicated that OT Andre Dillard suffered an undisclosed injury in Friday’s practice and is currently questionable for Week 10. (Tim McManus)

Washington

Washington QB Taylor Heinicke feels like he is improving “every week” ever since his 2020 NFC Wild Card performance against the Buccaneers, where he recorded 306 passing yards and one touchdown to go along with 46 rushing yards and a touchdown.

“I feel like I’m getting better every week and I’m learning something every week. But again, my life has changed dramatically,” Heinicke said, via Ethan Cadeaux of NBC Sports. “I thought I was done with football last year. So since that game until now, made some good money and just feel a lot more comfortable in life. It’s a totally different feeling from what I was feeling this point last year.”

Regarding Washington’s Week 10 game against the Buccaneers, Heinicke points out that they’ve added a “couple of new parts” since their last meeting.

“They got the same people out there. They have a couple of injuries there in the back end, whether it’s corners or safeties,” Heinicke said. “We’ve added a couple of new parts on the offense. But other than that, it’s pretty much the same deal. It’s about who goes out there and executes better.”

Heinicke said they’ve been studying film from Washington and Tampa Bay’s Wildcard game back in January.

“It’s actually a good film to watch, obviously it’s our offense against their defense,” Heinicke said. “We’ve been watching a good bit and it brings back good memories and stuff. But again, it’s a new challenge this week, so hopefully, we can have a better outcome this year, go get a win and go from there.”

Washington CB Benjamin St-Juste entered the league’s concussion protocol on Friday. (Nicki Jhabvala)

entered the league’s concussion protocol on Friday. (Nicki Jhabvala) Regarding the possibility of Washington placing WR Curtis Samuel (groin) on the injured reserve, HC Ron Rivera said they want to “exhaust everything” before considering that: “We’re going to try to exhaust everything we can first. We’ll see what comes out of this last episode. We’d love to have him back because he’s a heck of a football player.” (Nicki Jhabvala)

(groin) on the injured reserve, HC said they want to “exhaust everything” before considering that: “We’re going to try to exhaust everything we can first. We’ll see what comes out of this last episode. We’d love to have him back because he’s a heck of a football player.” (Nicki Jhabvala) Washington LBs coach Steve Russ said S Landon Collins is “not a linebacker” and their system runs a three-safety set: “He’s not a linebacker. We deploy a three-safety set. … I talk to Landon obviously … but I don’t coach Landon. He’s a safety.” (Nicki Jhabwala)