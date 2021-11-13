NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Washington

Cowboys

Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones commented on the team ruling out veteran LT Tyron Smith this week.

“He’s progressing,” Jones said, via Pro Football Talk. “We’ll get him back [at some point]. I think that we’ll have better line play period — I really do — than we had last week just from the awareness of what happened to us last week in the offensive line.”

Eagles

Eagles’ HC Nick Sirianni admitted that the team was hoping to get CB Mac McCain on their practice squad after waiving him, yet he was claimed by the Denver Broncos.

“We did have to cut Mac to make room on our roster for Jordan Howard,” Sirianni said, via Mike Kaye of NJ.com. “Mac was really good here. We’re hoping we can get him back, to be honest with you. Mac has done a good job, especially on the scout team. He had a little bit of run in the Cowboys game when he was up, and he did a good job.”

Washington

Washington DE Chase Young said he accepts the criticism for only having 1.5 sacks so far this season but is confident that his numbers will improve.

I’m a man at the end of the day. I can take the criticism,” Young said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. “It’s a process. Everybody will talk. Just wait until down the road. Just keep watching.”

Young said he’s grown accustomed to critiques of his performance throughout his playing career.

“So it’s really nothing new. I’m pretty used to it,” Young said. “You see if you’re built for it or not. . . . At the end of the day, anybody who talks about you are just haters. You got to block out the haters.”

Washington HC Ron Rivera mentioned that they’ve had high expectations this season after reaching last year’s playoffs.

“It’s understanding and learning that certain things, certain elements you have to work at, you have to get better at and you have to grow and continue to grow, and that’s the hard part,” Rivera said. “So were the expectations high? Yeah. But you know what? I don’t think they are any higher than what we were all hoping for and expecting.”