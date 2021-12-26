NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Washington

Cowboys

Cowboys’ WR Amari Cooper says that he is frustrated about not being a bigger part of the offense: “I think I can do more in the red zone if I get the targets. I think I can do more on third downs if I get the targets.” (Jon Machota)

Eagles

After beginning the league as one of the pass-happiest teams in football, the Eagles switched things up midstream and have become one of the best rushing offenses in football. They’ve topped 175 yards in seven straight games.

“It takes everybody,” Eagles HC Nick Sirianni said via the Athletic’s Zach Berman. “It always starts with the offensive line, and we’ve got some gritty guys up front. … And so it starts there. Our backs, we’ve got a good stable of backs, we’ve got our receivers blocking on the perimeter. Dallas Goedert is one of the best blocking tight ends in the NFL. … Jalen just gives you another element to the run game that’s hard to stop. ‘Frontside wins games, backside wins championships’ is what I’ve always been taught. I know that we’re not in a championship mode, but it’s a saying that says the backside is so important. When you have a quarterback like Jalen … they have to almost respect the backside in case he pulls it.”

Philadelphia always has one of the better offensive lines in the league and a capable stable of backs between Miles Sanders and Jordan Howard. But the real X-factor is QB Jalen Hurts and his mobility that unlocks everything.

“Having a quarterback like Jalen who can keep the ball and teams have to respect that gives us a lot of even boxes and fair opportunities to run into rather than run into loaded boxes with a dropback passer,” Eagles C Jason Kelce said. “I think it’s really a whole package that allows us to do what we’re doing this year. The coaches trust it and that all culminates into the best rushing attack I’ve been a part of.”

Washington

Washington announced that DB coach Chris Harris and defensive quality control coach Vincent Rivera had cleared concussion protocol and would rejoin the team.