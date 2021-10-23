NFC Notes: Cowboys, Falcons, Panthers

Cowboys

Cowboys’ DB coach Al Harris says that CB Trevon Diggs reminds him of Ravens’ CB Marcus Peters: “He reminds me so much of Marcus Peters. They’re so similar as far their ball mindset, getting the ball. Passes other guys may knock down, these guys are getting the ball.” (Jon Machota)

Falcons

Falcons QB Matt Ryan said the offense is still coming along and isn’t where they want it to be yet.

“Yeah, I think, you know, we’ve been getting better as the year has gone on, which is good,” Ryan said, via The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I think everybody’s getting more comfortable. I think when you look through five weeks there’s a lot to clean up. (There are) a lot of things we can do better, and that’s encouraging. I think we’ll make those corrections as we move forward, but all in all, you know five games in there’s been, you know, some good and some that needs to be cleaned up. That’s our task this week is to try and improve and get better during practice this week so we play our best game of the year this Sunday.”

Ryan added he believes the running game, in particular, is improving.

“Again, I think we’re improving. I think at certain times in games we’ve done a nice job running the football. We’re striving for more consistency. You know, I think, like we are in all parts of our game, but I thought our last time out, we ran the football efficiently and effectively, and you know that’s going to be something that if we want to be a really good football team moving forward, we’re gonna have to do that well.”

Panthers

Panthers’ LT Cameron Erving (neck/illness) did not travel with the team to New York, meaning that rookie T Brady Christensen will likely start. (David Newton)