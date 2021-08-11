NFC Notes: Cowboys, Giants, Daniel Jones, Washington 

Cowboys
- ESPN’s Ed Werder reports the Cowboys have “no concern” over if QB Dak Prescott will miss the season opener.
- Cowboys first-round rookie LB Micah Parsons has made “drastic” improvements regarding his comfortability with the playbook: “I’m pretty happy with myself. But I’m also my biggest critic. Every day I try to come out here and add on top of it. I know there are things I can get better at.” (Jon Machota)
- Cowboys STs coordinator John Fassel said K Greg Zuerlein (back) has already returned to practice after sustaining an injury in their preseason game and expects him to be back in 3-4 weeks: “I think Greg needs about three or four weeks. Will be 100 percent” (Michael Gehlken)
- Cowboys’ executive Stephen Jones said Dak Prescott (shoulder) “looks great” but they plan on bringing him along slowly in training camp to prevent Prescott from overworking his throwing arm: “[We’re] gonna bring him along the right way and we will protect him from himself. This guy is so driven. That’s his nature to overwork. He’s like Michael Irvin and Troy Aikman rolled up into one guy.” (Jon Machota)
Giants
Giants GM Dave Gettleman said that it is an “important year” for Daniel Jones and the organization in 2021.
“This is an important year for Daniel and an important year for us,” said Gettleman, via Zach Braziller of the New York Post. “What can I tell you? I’m stating the obvious.”
Gettleman believes Jones has done well in training camp thus far and feels “great confidence” in the third-year quarterback.
He’s done some really good stuff in camp so far,” Gettleman said. “You have to remember he switched offenses [after his first year]. It takes time. But I have great confidence in Daniel Jones.”
- Giants HC Joe Judge said OT Nate Solder was limited on Wednesday’s practice because of usual “bumps and bruises” from training camp. (Pat Leonard)
- Giants S Jabrill Peppers gave high praise to Judge’s coaching style: “We love him … He’s going to push you places you can’t get to yourself. If you don’t like being coached hard, you’re not going to like it here.” (Zack Rosenblatt)
Washington
Washington HC Ron Rivera said the team understands that the offense needs to be better, but not carry the team.
“We want to be very consistent,” Rivera said, via NFL.com. “Get the ball. Drive it. Control the clock a little. We’ll punt, but [we don’t want] a three-and-out. We need to be consistent and then put our defense in position to pin our ears back late in the game. That’s what you love to have. [The offense] can make the plays when they need to make the plays and put us in position to win.”
OC Scott Turner echoed Rivera’s belief in the offense needing to move the ball vertically.
“You really have to be able to do it all, but you have to be able to push the ball downfield,” Turner said. “It opens up everything. And not just for the rest of the passing game but the entire offense. You look back at last year and we did a pretty good job of spreading the field horizontally. Getting the ball out of our hands, helping the [pass-blocking] and letting guys run after the catch. When you can now complete the ball down the field, it just opens all that up even more.”
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!