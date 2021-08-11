NFC Notes: Cowboys, Giants, Daniel Jones, Washington 

Cowboys’ executive Stephen Jones said Dak Prescott (shoulder) “looks great” but they plan on bringing him along slowly in training camp to prevent Prescott from overworking his throwing arm: “[We’re] gonna bring him along the right way and we will protect him from himself. This guy is so driven. That’s his nature to overwork. He’s like Michael Irvin and Troy Aikman rolled up into one guy.” (Jon Machota)

Giants

Giants GM Dave Gettleman said that it is an “important year” for Daniel Jones and the organization in 2021.

“This is an important year for Daniel and an important year for us,” said Gettleman, via Zach Braziller of the New York Post. “What can I tell you? I’m stating the obvious.”

Gettleman believes Jones has done well in training camp thus far and feels “great confidence” in the third-year quarterback.

He’s done some really good stuff in camp so far,” Gettleman said. “You have to remember he switched offenses [after his first year]. It takes time. But I have great confidence in Daniel Jones.”

Giants HC Joe Judge said OT Nate Solder was limited on Wednesday’s practice because of usual “bumps and bruises” from training camp. (Pat Leonard)

said OT was limited on Wednesday’s practice because of usual “bumps and bruises” from training camp. (Pat Leonard) Giants S Jabrill Peppers gave high praise to Judge’s coaching style: “We love him … He’s going to push you places you can’t get to yourself. If you don’t like being coached hard, you’re not going to like it here.” (Zack Rosenblatt)

Washington

Washington HC Ron Rivera said the team understands that the offense needs to be better, but not carry the team.