NFC Notes: Cowboys, Giants, Jaxson Dart

Cowboys

Cowboys WR Traeshon Holden said he feels disrespected after going undrafted and is out to prove to teams that they made a mistake by passing on him.

“I’ve always been the kind to just work hard in general, but it’s just…I feel disrespected. So now it’s time to make it happen,” Holden said, via PFT.

Giants

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, citing a team source, reports the Giants were sold on QB Jaxson Dart after meeting with him on the Monday before the 2025 NFL Draft: “At that point he had checked all the boxes.”

According to Fowler, New York decided against trading above the Steelers at No. 21 because they were convinced Pittsburgh would go defense.

Although the Giants worked out Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders, Fowler points out that the quarterback openly acknowledged in the pre-draft process that he didn’t have a good connection to New York’s coaching staff.

Fowler also reports fourth-round RB Cam Skattebo is expected to be used as a pass catcher in addition to running back.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer thinks nine wins is a good goal for the Giants to deem 2025 a successful season and to ensure some job security for GM Joe Schoen and HC Brian Daboll.

Jaxson Dart

Giants first-round QB Jaxson Dart spoke about beginning his career as a third-string player behind veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston.

“I haven’t really sat before,” Dart said Friday, via Ed Valentine of bigblueview.com. “I’m a competitor, so I’m going to come to work each and every day and do my best to make everybody around me better. I understand what the situation is, but for me and myself, I care about winning. There’s nothing fun about losing. So it doesn’t matter where you’re at on the depth chart, if you’re playing this much or not playing this much, if you’re losing, it sucks. So for me, I want to make the team better, and that’s my focus.”

“This is first practice, so there’s going to be mistakes,” Giants HC Brian Daboll said of Dart. “You learn from the mistakes. You teach off of them, come back the next day, you build off of it. There’ll be some good things. There’ll be some bad things. It’s the first day of camp. He hasn’t thrown with any of these guys. He’s calling plays in our system for the first time but same as all the other positions. They have a lot to learn.”