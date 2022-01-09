NFC Notes: Cowboys, Giants, Joe Judge, Washington

Cowboys
- Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer says he knows Cowboys DC Dan Quinn is the top choice for multiple teams with head coaching vacancies this year.
- ESPN’s broadcast reported Quinn helped OC Kellen Moore prepare for his HC interview with Jacksonville. (Damon R. Marx)
Giants
- Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer says a week ago, he would have said Giants’ HC Joe Judge’s job was no doubt safe. Now, he says it’s 50-50 and adds Judge is angling for VP of football operations Kevin Abrams to be promoted to GM.
- Glazer said later in the day that he’s now down to 25 percent on whether Judge will be back with the Giants. (Zack Rosenblatt)
- Judge said he is already focusing on next season, with the top priority being to improve the offense: “Obviously we have to have better offensive production. There are other things on the list. I don’t think it takes too much thinking to go ahead and list offensive production as the obvious thing we have to correct immediately around here…Last year there were a number of things I learned how to do on the job… Probably this year a lot of the things I learned were more of what not to do…I’m proud of the team for the things they fought through and did this year. Ultimately it wasn’t good enough. The fans deserved better.” (Ralph Vacchiano)
- SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano writes that Giants ownership wants HC Joe Judge to totally revamp his offensive coaching staff, including hiring a new coordinator from outside rather than promoting interim play-caller Freddie Kitchens.
- Vacchiano adds the Giants are wary of losing DC Patrick Graham as they believe he’s on a few shortlists for head coaching vacancies around the league.
- While Vacchiano expects an announcement shortly after Sunday’s game about GM Dave Gettleman retiring, he points out it’s more like a forced retirement, as last year Gettleman said: “I feel good. I’m excited. I just want to keep going. I don’t know where this retirement stuff came from. I have no idea what that’s all about.”
Washington
- Washington HC Ron Rivera answered questions about the injury sustained by starting S Kam Curl on Sunday: “He took a shot to the knee, but it was more of just the contact and maybe a little bit of a hyperextension. … The X-ray was fine. We’re just optimistic it was really just more of a bruise, hopefully, and a little bit of a strain if anything.” (Nicki Jhabvala)
