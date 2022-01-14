NFC Notes: Cowboys, Giants, Joe Judge, Washington

Cowboys

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons didn’t get to finish his season on a strong note, as he was out due to COVID-19, but he is planning on coming back reenergized for the playoffs.

“I feel great,” Parsons said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “I had a whole bunch of rest. I had an extra bye week some of the guys didn’t get, so I feel refreshed. I liked how I played off my last bye week, so hopefully, we can follow up with that.”

Cowboys WR Amari Cooper was fined $14,560 by the NFL for violating the Covid-19 protocols for unvaccinated players by attending a Dallas Mavericks game last week and not wearing a mask. (Todd Archer)

The Cowboys have ruled out LB Keanu Neal (chest/elbow) from Sunday's game. (Michael Gehlken)

Giants

Former Giants HC Joe Judge expressed his appreciation to Giants’ ownership for the opportunity to coach the team over the past three seasons. Judge also was grateful for the effort the coaching staff and the players put in behind the scenes of his tenure.

As I reflect on my tenure with the Giants, I want to express how truly grateful I am for the opportunity to be the head coach of the New York Giants,” Judge said, via NorthJersey.com. “Thank you to the Mara and Tisch families, to the organization and incredible support staff, and to the fans — proud, loyal fans who rival any fanbase in sports with their passion and devotion. It was a privilege to represent these people during the past two years. Thank you for showing up week-in and week-out to support our team. I also want to express my appreciation to the coaching staff. They put in long nights and early mornings to help the players be successful. Their work is often behind the scenes, but the dedication and love they invest into these players and teams is the foundation for anything that happens on the field. I am proud to have worked with the group of men we had and grateful for each and every one of them. Finally, to the players — both present and former — thank you. To the alumni players who helped invest in our program, thank you for believing in and helping develop these young men. You set the Giants standard and you continue to lead the way. To the current Giants players, thank you most of all. When I became the head coach, I said that we would ask you to come in and give everything you had every day. And you did. I am so proud of you, grateful for you, and I believe in you. On behalf of me and my family, we leave New York with the utmost gratitude for the community, the organization, the people, and the team. Thank you.“

Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports that Steve Tisch convinced John Mara that it was time to fire HC Joe Judge , with Tisch calling it an “understatement” that he was disappointed.

convinced that it was time to fire HC , with Tisch calling it an “understatement” that he was disappointed. Leonard adds that Mara wanted to give Judge the third year, but Tisch pushed to blow it up after not achieving a full reset two years ago.

Washington

Washington GM Martin Mayhew told the media that the team has done all it can to retain G Brandon Scherff, and it remains to be seen if he will return next season.

“Well, Brandon is an outstanding player. Seven years here, five Pro-Bowls. I mean, you can’t replace that kind of production. Very respected in the locker room and it’s been great getting to know him. It’s my first year here being around him and seeing his work ethic.” Mayhew said, via Ben Standig of The Athletic. “But I think our fans should know, we’ve made every effort to get something done. We’ve continued to work on that. Last year we made an offer to be the highest-paid offensive guard in the history of the National Football League, and we’ll keep that dialogue going on and see where things go.”

Washington HC Ron Rivera also provided more clarity about bringing in and starting a rookie quarterback.

“I feel we have a pretty good nucleus right here that if we did do that with a rookie, I wouldn’t be afraid to play him because you’re bringing them here for one reason, that’s to play. If you draft him, are you guys (referring to the media) going to be patient enough to give me two seasons? Are you guys going to be patient enough if I don’t play him? So, if we do that, we’re doing that to play him. I’m not doing it to have him wait. … The third season (under a coach) is when you take another step. I think what’s happened and what’s unfair to a lot of these young guys, unless the guy is taken in the first three, four, or five picks, to expect him to come in and be the starter right away is so unfair,” Rivera said. “I mean, because if you look at Aaron Rodgers, he didn’t get his opportunity (immediately) — but look who he is today. That might have been the best thing that happened to him. He got a chance to sit back, take his time to learn and develop and become the player who he is today, a future Hall of Famer…Yeah. I think if we’re fortunate enough to find that guy, identify that guy, and have that guy on our football team, then yes. I think our personnel is more than good enough. Again, I’m optimistic. I believe in our team. I believe in what we can be. I’ll point to the fact that our first season here when we moved some people around and Alex Smith came in and we really saw that development and growth. That to me is what a good quarterback can do for you, is he elevates the play of the people around him. … To your question, that’s exactly what he does.”