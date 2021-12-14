NFC Notes: Cowboys, Giants, Joe Judge, Washington

Cowboys
- Former NFL GM Scott Pioli highlights Cowboys DL coach Aden Durde as a compelling candidate who deserves to receive interest for a coordinator job.
- Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he isn’t concerned about QB Dak Prescott‘s play: “I don’t want to say (it’s a) slump, but that’s probably fair. It’s such a multifaceted evaluation. I would say that our offense is definitely away from where we were 5-6 weeks ago. … Yes, he is (healthy). He’ll figure it out.” (Jon Machota)
- Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy admitted Prescott took a few hits against Washington, but he’s healthy: “Yeah, he’s healthy. He’s a little sore. He took a few hits in the game, but yeah, he’s healthy.” (Calvin Watkins)
- McCarthy is “feeling a lot better” about RB Tony Pollard‘s availability for Sunday’s game against the Giants. (Michael Gehlken)
- The Cowboys ruled out LT Tyron Smith for Sunday’s game (ankle) and likely will be without WR Cedrick Wilson (Covid). (PFT)
Giants
- Per SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano, sources continue to maintain that Giants HC Joe Judge is safe and will get a third season with the team.
- Giants owner John Mara promised more patience with Judge after firing both of the previous two head coaches after two seasons and he reportedly remains high on Judge: “A few weeks ago I would’ve told you no chance he gets fired. Now? Even after (the 37-21 loss Sunday), I’d probably still say ‘No chance.’ (Mara) loves Judge. He thinks he’s found his Belichick or Parcells. And there’s just no way he gives up on another coach this soon.”
- Another source who has spoken with Mara recently says the owner continues to praise Judge and believes he’s brought some much-needed structure to the franchise.
- Judge didn’t address his job status directly but he sounded confident about having more time to instill his program: “I’ve said this from the beginning: I’m not interested in having some kind of quick flash. I’m not interested in shortcuts. I’m not interested in quick fixes. I want to do this the right way. When I took this job I made it very, very clear that I was only going to do this if we’re all committed to doing this the right way. And that’s something that’s been very clear from ownership on down.”
- Judge added he had to teach players how he wanted them to practice — “[that] took a lot longer than I thought, to be honest with you” — bring in guys to embody his culture and address other details like the nutrition program: “It’s a production business. We understand that. But before you start getting all the results that everyone can see, you’ve got to get everything behind the scenes right.”
- The Giants have placed first-round WR Kadarius Toney on the COVID-19 reserve list. (Pat Leonard)
- Tests on Giants DT Leonard Williams‘s elbow injury came back better than expected and there is a chance he can play through it. (Jordan Raanan)
Washington
- ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports tests confirmed Washington TE Logan Thomas has a torn ACL and is out for the season.
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports QB Taylor Heinicke‘s knee issue is “fine” and Heinicke expects to start this week.
- Washington HC Ron Rivera said he feels good about where WR Terry McLaurin is despite being in concussion protocol, and he expects RB J.D. McKissic to return this week. (Ben Standig)
- The positive case of the Omicron variant in Washington is not a member of football operations or a player. It is a Tier 3 employee, who had limited contact with other members of the organization. (Schefter)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!