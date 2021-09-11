NFC Notes: Cowboys, Giants, Panthers

Cowboys

Todd Archer of ESPN reports that Cowboys’ T La’el Collins did not fail any tests, adding that his lawyers will continue to appeal on his behalf. Collins’ lawyers argue that the league’s policy allows for a fine but not a suspension for a player who has only failed to appear for drug testing.

Archer adds that the suspension will cost Collins roughly $2 million in salary and bonus money and, per the collective bargaining agreement, it voids the current injury guarantee worth $6.48 million in his 2022 salary of $10 million.

Giants

Giants’ rookie WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) said he’s “ready to play” but his availability for Week 1 is up to the coaching staff.

“That’s on the coaches. I’m here to play, I’m here to do my job, so it’s whatever they say. I’m excited. I’m ready to play, really,” said Toney, via Mark Cannizzaro of the New York Post.

Giants S Jabrill Peppers believes Toney is a “gifted athlete” with tremendous ability but admits that he still hasn’t seen the rookie run at full-speed.

“Gifted athlete, [has] exceptional ball skills, [a] quick twitch, great burst,” Peppers said. “I haven’t seen him open up full-speed yet, but from the times that I did see him running in little, short spaces he looks pretty fast. Whenever he’s ready to get back out there, I’ll be excited to see him out there playing.”

When asked if Toney is expected to have a “significant role,” Giants HC Joe Judge responded that it’s realistic that the rookie will have a high amount of production as opposed to volume.

“I’d say in terms of significant, I look at that not so much as volume, but production. I’d say it is realistic for him to have a significant role based on how he practices this week,” said Judge.

Panthers

Panthers’ HC Matt Rhule says that Brian Burns is a positionless player on defense and meets with both the defensive run game coordinator and the linebackers.

“I think he’s like what [Jeremy] Chinn was last year. He’s a positionless player,” Rhule said, via PanthersWire.com. “We actually have a meeting with [defensive run game coordinator] Al [Holcomb] and with [pass rush specialist] Don [Johnson]. So he’s a linebacker and a d-lineman. He lets us get to our three-down package without having to substitute personnel. Last year, he’d go out to the field. This year, he can play the inside backer position, and he can cover backs out of the backfield. He can slide out and be an outside backer. He can be an inside backer on the three-down. He can be a defensive end in our four-down. That gives us tremendous versatility without having to change personnel and let the defense know what we’re gonna be in.”