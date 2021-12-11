NFC Notes: Cowboys, Giants, Panthers

Cowboys

Cowboys’ defensive assistant George Edwards was a candidate for the Duke head coaching position before it was filled on Friday night. (Jon Machota)

was a candidate for the Duke head coaching position before it was filled on Friday night. (Jon Machota) Ian Rapoport notes that Cowboys’ RB Tony Pollard is going to test his painful plantar fascitis injury prior to the game this week, as he does not want to miss time during his push to become the team’s leading running back.

is going to test his painful plantar fascitis injury prior to the game this week, as he does not want to miss time during his push to become the team’s leading running back. Cowboys’ WR Amari Cooper said that he kept in contact with his teammates while missing time with COVID-19. “When I got back and even while I was sick, all my teammates were texting me, asking how I was feeling, things like that. They were very supportive of the decision. I’m just thankful to them for that.” (Michael Gehlken)

Giants

Giants TE Evan Engram said he doesn’t feel affected by hurtful social media posts directed at him after displaying a deep pass in Week 13’s loss to the Dolphins.

“It doesn’t affect me,” said Engram, via Darryl Slater of NJ Advance Media. “It’s just people that can’t do what I do, trying to make themselves feel better about themselves, because they see somebody in a down time. I can’t put any energy into that or put any of that on myself. I never throw any hate back. I love our fans. There are definitely good fans out there. It’s not all bad. I let my play do the talking.”

Giants TEs coach Derek Dooley tells players to not let the boos impact how they play.

“We’ve all been booed,” said Dooley. “Sometimes I say, ‘You know what? You kind of deserve it.’ If you put the ball on the ground and they boo you, what do you want them to do? Cheer? So go play better. But the important thing is not to let those things start impacting what you think of yourself as a player. A bad play doesn’t make you a bad player.”

Engram mentioned that he’s learned how to process bad performances and look for improvement.

“There’s been times where I’ve been through bad things or hard games and I didn’t feel like moving the next day,” Engram said. “I didn’t feel like working. I didn’t feel like looking myself in the mirror, to try to see what I can work on, see what I can fix, and face the things that maybe I wasn’t working hard enough [on]. I learned how to get past that.”

Giants’ RB Saquon Barkley said he won’t make excuses about his season and needs to play better, despite missing four games with a “nagging” ankle injury. (Jordan Raanan)

said he won’t make excuses about his season and needs to play better, despite missing four games with a “nagging” ankle injury. (Jordan Raanan) Former Giants’ OC Jason Garrett was considered to be a candidate for the Duke head coaching position before it was filled on Friday night. (Jon Machota)

Panthers

Albert Breer of SI doesn’t see the Panthers moving on from HC Matt Rhule after this season and also expects the team to continue their pursuit of a franchise quarterback despite having QB Sam Darnold and QB Cam Newton on the roster.