NFC Notes: Cowboys, Giants, Saquon Barkley

Cowboys

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard said he’s been working on his route running with offensive assistant Kyle Valero.

“Just details like route-running, getting in and out of breaks, why we’re running certain plays and what’s the meaning behind them,” Pollard said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “We’re getting into the depth of why we’re doing the things that we’re doing, so it will make more sense in the big picture… It just shows the hard work that I’ve put in. In the offseason, during the season, it’s not going unnoticed. Guys are noticing the things that I can do with the ball to help the team, just knowing that I can contribute more and more to the team.”

Cowboys OC Kellen Moore added that they plan on getting Pollard involved this season and expanding his role.

“I think it’s definitely fair,” Moore said. “He’s a guy that we want to get the ball to. He’s had a ton of success when he does get those opportunities. So, I think the running back role is one thing, certainly when Zeke and him can kind of tag-team that role. But then it’s another opportunity for him to expand that role and play in some different positions, out in space and some of the things that certainly he’s capable of doing. I think the more we expand those roles, the more opportunities we’ll be able to get out there and get touches.”

Cowboys TE Ian Bunting is dealing with neck soreness after being hit during the punt-return period in joint practice with the Broncos.

is dealing with neck soreness after being hit during the punt-return period in joint practice with the Broncos. NT John Ridgeway also suffered an injury but was able to walk off of the field under his own power. Both will continue to be monitored. (Michael Gehlken)

Saquon Barkley

Giants RB Saquon Barkley believes the team had some positive and negative moments in Thursday’s preseason opener and should’ve found a way to score more than just a field goal on their opening drive.

“There’s gonna be good, there’s gonna be bad,” Barkley said, via Pat Leonardo of the New York Daily News. “We gotta watch film and learn from it… Something that just keeps taking my mind, the first drive, find a way to get more than three. That’s all of us. We gotta find a way to do that.”

Barkley “felt pretty good” in Thursday’s game and praised QB Daniel Jones for finding him on a pass to convert a 3rd-and-5 situation.

“I felt pretty good,” Barkley said. “I thought the O-line did a great job. We were able to move the ball. I was able to get a catch on 3rd and 5 to keep the sticks moving. Great ball by DJ, great read by DJ.”

Jones thinks that their offense was able to execute well, which was a confidence builder for them.

“I thought we moved it well and executed well,” Jones said. “So that builds confidence, and we’ll clean up what we didn’t do well down there.”

Giants

Giants HC Brian Daboll said that it was strange to not be calling plays in Thursday’s preseason game after delegating duties to OC Mike Kafka.

“Yeah. Yeah. I tell you when it was strange was before the game and the night before,” Daboll said, via ProFootballTalk. “You’re going through so many things in your head and thinking about situations. Whether it’s the preseason, regular season, or the playoff game, whatever it may be. You know, it’s a tough job to call plays, and you have to really put a lot of time and effort and energy into it, and Mike has done a good job with it. Again, it’s his first game. Certainly there’s no game-planning going on, but, again, the operation of calling it, getting it in quick to the quarterback, giving little reminders. I thought he did a good job.”