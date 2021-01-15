NFC Notes: Cowboys, Giants, Washington

Cowboys

The Cowboys have a number of issues this past season and HC Mike McCarthy agrees that they have their work cut out for them.

“We have a lot of work to do, and that’s starting with me,” McCarthy said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. last week. “It doesn’t look the way I want it to look, but I think we’re definitely heading in the right direction. I think we got as far as we could as far as our operation and getting a team ready to prepare and doing the things that you need to do each and every year. But I definitely know we can be better in some areas, and that’s really where my focus is.”

According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith is undergoing surgery on his left wrist and expects to be back for OTAs.

