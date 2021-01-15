NFC Notes: Cowboys, Giants, Washington

By
Nate Bouda
-
     

Cowboys

The Cowboys have a number of issues this past season and HC Mike McCarthy agrees that they have their work cut out for them. 

“We have a lot of work to do, and that’s starting with me,” McCarthy said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. last week. “It doesn’t look the way I want it to look, but I think we’re definitely heading in the right direction. I think we got as far as we could as far as our operation and getting a team ready to prepare and doing the things that you need to do each and every year. But I definitely know we can be better in some areas, and that’s really where my focus is.”

  • According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith is undergoing surgery on his left wrist and expects to be back for OTAs.

Giants

Washington

  • According to John Keim, Washington has not contacted Bills’ executive Joe Schoen or Colts’ executive Morocco Brown for their General Manager opening. 
  • Keim notes that Brown was a respected member of the Washington Football Team the last time he worked there and “still has fans” in the organization. 
  • Washington impending free-agent OLB Ryan Kerrigan said he’s had “no talks” with the organization regarding an extension for 2021. (JP Finlay)
  • Washington signed RB Michael Warren to a futures contract.

