NFC Notes: Cowboys, Giants, Washington

Cowboys
The Cowboys have a number of issues this past season and HC Mike McCarthy agrees that they have their work cut out for them.
“We have a lot of work to do, and that’s starting with me,” McCarthy said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. last week. “It doesn’t look the way I want it to look, but I think we’re definitely heading in the right direction. I think we got as far as we could as far as our operation and getting a team ready to prepare and doing the things that you need to do each and every year. But I definitely know we can be better in some areas, and that’s really where my focus is.”
- According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith is undergoing surgery on his left wrist and expects to be back for OTAs.
Giants
- While the Giants have already re-signed S Logan Ryan and K Graham Gano, Zach Rosenblatt of NJ.com takes a look at several impending free agents that the Giants should consider re-signing this offseason.
- The top-five impending free agents for the Giants to address, according to Rosenblatt, include: 1) DL Leonard Williams, 2) Dalvin Tomlinson, 3) LS Casey Kreiter, 4) RB Wayne Gallman, and 5) OLB Kyler Fackrell.
Washington
- According to John Keim, Washington has not contacted Bills’ executive Joe Schoen or Colts’ executive Morocco Brown for their General Manager opening.
- Keim notes that Brown was a respected member of the Washington Football Team the last time he worked there and “still has fans” in the organization.
- Washington impending free-agent OLB Ryan Kerrigan said he’s had “no talks” with the organization regarding an extension for 2021. (JP Finlay)
- Washington signed RB Michael Warren to a futures contract.
