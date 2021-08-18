NFC Notes: Cowboys, Giants, Washington

Cowboys

Cowboys WR Amari Cooper knows he’ll be fully recovered from his ankle injury once he’s able to run a full route tree.

“I would really have to run the full route tree,” Cooper said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “There’s just a lot that I haven’t done. When I was 100 percent, I did everything. I ran every route. Some things on the football field are harder to do than others. I haven’t really done the more challenging aspects of my position yet.”

Cooper said he’s not dealing with any inflammation and that he felt good during his limited session on Monday.

“I ain’t been out there in a while,” Cooper said. “It was cool [Monday]. … After I went through individual [drills] and stuff like that, I was like, ‘I feel good,’ so I did a little bit more.”

Cooper added he’s not concerned with setbacks and is comfortable playing through injuries: “Not really. I’ve played injured before. So if that has to happen then I’m cool with it. That’s just part of the game.” (Jon Machota)

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said Dak Prescott (shoulder) was limited in Wednesday’s practice and likely won’t play in Saturday’s preseason game against the Texans: “There’s a good chance he probably won’t play.” (Ian Rapoport)

Giants

Giants GM Dave Gettleman feels comfortable with the return New York received from trading Odell Beckham Jr. to the Browns with DT Dexter Lawrence, S Jabrill Peppers, and EDGE Oshane Ximines.

“Ya know? There’s Dexter,” Gettleman, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “X-man’s had his injury issues but he’s out there showing promise. And Jabrill’s done a hell of a job for us.”

Earlier this week, Giants’ owner John Mara said he’s confident that the Beckham trade is working well for both parties.

“I think the Odell trade is a trade that will work out well for both sides,” said Mara.

Washington

Washington HC Ron Rivera said TE Sammis Reyes won’t play in Friday’s preseason game after sustaining a concussion and is currently going through the league’s protocol. (Rhiannon Walker)