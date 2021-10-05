NFC Notes: Cowboys, Giants, Washington

Cowboys

Cowboys second-year CB Trevon Diggs has turned the corner in his sophomore season in the NFL, and he’s put the league on notice as one of the better defenders in the game. Cowboys QB Dak Prescott had high praise for the Cowboys defender who added two more interceptions to his total in Week 4 against the Panthers and now leads the NFL with five picks.

“I knew then there’s certain routes and certain concepts that you’ve got to know where he is and you’ve got to know his position,” Prescott said, via The Athletic. “He’s just a helluva player and he’s going to continue to get interceptions because of the way he studies, the way he goes about the game.”

Prescott said that Diggs has taken a huge step forward in terms of reading the quarterback’s eyes and jumping routes.

“Some of these interceptions he’s getting, I learned long ago in the spring not to try him on those routes or on those plays,” Prescott said. “When he gets interceptions I almost laugh, like, ‘Yeah, I understand.’

Diggs was humble in his response, admitting that he’s still not a finished product and there’s still things he needs to work on.

“I feel like I still got work to do,” he said. “I haven’t reached what I wanted to reach and I haven’t accomplished what I wanted to accomplish. So I feel like I’ve still got work to do. Everything is great, but I still got to fight, still got to keep pushing, keep working, so that’s our main focus. But thank you, Dak.”

According to NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton, Giants WR C.J. Board has a clavicle injury and S Jabrill Peppers has a hamstring injury.

The Athletic's Dan Duggan reports OL Nick Gates expects to return to the NFL after having six surgeries on his leg injury.

Washington HC Ron Rivera said during an interview that the team will likely look to pick up a veteran linebacker from free agency due to injuries. (JP Finlay)

said during an interview that the team will likely look to pick up a veteran linebacker from free agency due to injuries. (JP Finlay) Rivera added that in the meantime the team will have to make changes to their defensive package, perhaps leading to a larger role for safeties Landon Collins, Kamren Curl and Bobby McCain: “The opportunity to play more sub-packages will be there. We can play a lot more of the Buffalo package we have in terms of having the three safeties in the game together at the same time.” (Nicki Jhabvala)