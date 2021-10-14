NFC Notes: Cowboys, Giants, Washington

Cowboys

Cowboys DE Randy Gregory said he is pleased with where he is mentally this year: “I would definitely say I’m in my best place and probably have my best understanding of my flaws and the things I do well. … I still make a lot of mistakes. But I don’t get too far out of touch with reality and what’s in front of me, whether it’s good or bad.” (Jon Machota)

Giants

Giants DC Patrick Graham said that the defense must improve after allowing 515 yards against the Cowboys in Week 5.

“In terms of the yardage given up and the loss of the game, it’s unacceptable. Period,” Graham said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “We get paid – myself included – to win games. I’m in this position to help win games. When you give up 500-plus yards in offense, that’s not usually winning football. It’s completely unacceptable. Completely unacceptable.”

Graham is aware that they have another difficult matchup ahead in Week 6 against the Rams.

“After a performance like that, and now you’ve got the Rams coming in here,” Graham said. “We’re going to find out [what we’re made of]. I mean, we’re going to find out. It’s time. I’m starting with me first. We have to find out. We have to get up there and stop the run – that’s the goal for Sunday – and we have to minimize what they do on Sunday. We have to find out.”

Giants OC Jason Garrett said they were patient on their usage of first-round WR Kadarius Toney after he missed time in training camp and had to gain practice time: “It was just a function of missing all the time (in camp). We like him a lot and it was just a matter of getting him some practice time.” (Zack Rosenblatt)

Giants HC Joe Judge said Jones will be a non-contact participant in Thursday’s practice. (Jourdan Rodrigue)

Washington

Washington TE coach Pete Hoener has been placed in the league’s COVID-19 protocol. (John Keim)