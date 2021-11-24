NFC Notes: Cowboys, Giants, Washington

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said WR CeeDee Lamb practiced on Wednesday and must complete the “last component” of the league’s concussion protocol before officially returning.

“CeeDee will practice today and if he completes the last component of the protocol today then there’s the process of seeing the doctor,” McCarthy said, via the team’s official site.

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott said that he’s dealing with soreness in his knee but doesn’t think it will be an issue.

“I mean, it’s sore, but it’s been sore,” Elliott said. “I would say it doesn’t feel any different than it did this time last week.”

Regarding Cowboys WRs Amari Cooper and Lamb dealing with injuries, Michael Gallup said their receiving core must step up.

“It’s just next man up, that’s just how it’s supposed to go,” said Gallup, via the team’s official site. “That’s how we should have been but we weren’t, we weren’t ready for it.”

Giants

Giants HC Joe Judge explained that they moved to fire former OC Jason Garrett because they weren’t productive enough on offense: “I feel we have to be more productive as an offense. I don’t believe we’re scoring enough points.” (Ralph Vacchiano)

explained that they moved to fire former OC because they weren’t productive enough on offense: “I feel we have to be more productive as an offense. I don’t believe we’re scoring enough points.” (Ralph Vacchiano) Judge added there is never an “ideal time” for in-season moves on the coaching staff: “I don’t think there’s ever an ideal time to make a move like this in the season.” (Vacchiano)

Judge insists firing Garrett was not a “snap decision” and their poor performance in Monday’s 30-10 loss to Tampa Bay was not the ultimate reason for his dismissal. (Vacchiano)

Though the team announced senior offensive assistant Freddie Kitchens would take over as offensive coordinator, Judge mentioned offensive play calls will be a collaborative assignment: “We’re going to handle things collaboratively.”

would take over as offensive coordinator, Judge mentioned offensive play calls will be a collaborative assignment: “We’re going to handle things collaboratively.” When asked if he would call plays, Judge responded all options are being considered: “Everything’s on the table.” (Vacchiano)

Giants QB Daniel Jones acknowledged it was “tough” knowing Garrett was fired in part due to the lack of production from players like him on offense: “It’s on all of us to perform better at each of our jobs. We all have to play better and produce better.” (Jordan Raanan)

acknowledged it was “tough” knowing Garrett was fired in part due to the lack of production from players like him on offense: “It’s on all of us to perform better at each of our jobs. We all have to play better and produce better.” (Jordan Raanan) Giants first-round WR Kadarius Toney (quad) worked with trainers on Wednesday, while CB Logan Ryan is still on the COVID-19 list. (Dan Salomone)

Washington

Washington HC Ron Rivera remained impressed with QB Taylor Heinicke on Sunday. “I think the biggest thing he is doing is he is starting to see things,” Rivera said, via NFL.com. “He is starting to see what he needs to see. He is throwing the windows he needs to throw. We are getting healthy up front. Now, we have got a couple of nicked guys. We got to get those guys back on the football field, but I think that is all a part of it as well.” Heinicke mentioned his success on broken plays was just him trying to get the job done. “Those kinds of plays are just like backyard football,” Heinicke said. “You just try to make something happen. You try to find a little opening or a little leverage on somebody and give a guy a shot. I remember doing that stuff as a kid out in the backyard at halftime of a Packer game, so it’s just one of those deals.” Rivera said they won’t make any decisions at quarterback until after the season and they have “a long way to go” before determining their long-term option. (Rhiannon Walker)

When asked about being Washington’s long-term answer at quarterback, Heinicke responded that he’s not focused on anything beyond this season. (Nicki Jhabvala)

Rivera said TE Logan Thomas (hamstring) and WR Curtis Samuel (groin) both “looked pretty good” in practice on a limited basis: “They both looked pretty good. If we were going to list them, we’d list them as limited.” (Jhabvala)