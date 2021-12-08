NFC Notes: Cowboys, Giants, Washington

Cowboys
- The Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken reports that there is no concern over RB Tony Pollard’s foot injury being a long-term issue.
- Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said TE Blake Jarwin (hip) is optimistic about returning from the injured reserve but a positive COVID-19 test kept him from being with their training staff: “We’ll continue to work through that. I know he is optimistic. …We’re going to lose some time there because of his COVID test.” (Gehlken)
- Regarding the team designating DT Neville Gallimore and DE Randy Gregory to return, McCarthy is hopeful that players will be active for Week 14: “Everybody is excited. It would be great if both of those guys can go Sunday.” (Jon Machota)
- Regarding the Cowboys not limiting Ezekiel Elliott similarly to other injured players, McCarthy said that Elliott’s relationship with the staff “weighs into” their decision and is confident that the 10-day break since Thanksgiving against the Saints will be helpful. (Jane Slater)
- Elliott said he would not take himself out of the starting lineup in order to recover: “They’re going to have to drag me off.” (Ed Werder)
Giants
- CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora says he’s sensed a clear shift, and there might now be more head coaching job openings this year than previously expected. However, the consistent message out of New York is that HC Joe Judge is safe for another year.
- Judge said he’s “optimistic” QB Mike Glennon will be cleared from the concussion protocol in time to play in Week 14. (Jordan Raanan)
- The Giants protected three practice squad players ahead of Week 14 including QB Brian Lewerke, WR Pharoh Cooper and CB Jarren Williams. (Dan Duggan)
Washington
- Washington LB Jamin Davis is currently going through the league’s concussion protocol. (Nicki Jhabvala)
- Washington HC Ron Rivera said WR Curtis Samuel was limited in Wednesday’s practice in order to be cautious with his return from a groin injury. (Jhabvala)
- Washington QB Taylor Heinicke mentioned that he viewed last season’s playoff game against the Buccaneers as a “job interview” and feels he “killed it.” (John Keim)
